Anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI has reached a fever pitch as its highly anticipated release draws near. Rockstar Games officially kicked off its promotional campaign this week by revealing a premium and expensive collector’s edition that immediately sparked widespread discussion among fans. Unsurprisingly, third-party scalpers wasted no time trying to capitalize on this.

Despite official inventory remaining fully stocked on Rockstar’s website, resellers have listed The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection at astronomical prices across online marketplaces. Fortunately, it seems nobody is falling for this scam.

GTA VI Collection Resold for Over $1500 USD

On September 24, 2026, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar shared details on the Vice City-inspired collection featuring themed items.

Included in the package is a 15-centimeter figurine of a pink crocodile, a reference to a fictional television series in GTA VI, alongside a sticker pack, sunglasses, a cap, a double-sided map poster of the Leonida region, and a commemorative keychain.

Retailing at $399.99 USD directly through the official Rockstar Games store, the Grand Theft Auto VI: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection faced immediate backlash over its high price, especially because it doesn’t even include the actual game.

While many fans balked at the $400 price, scalpers rushed to flood online auction sites with inflated listings. A cursory search on eBay shows multiple offers of The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection priced far above the normal retail price, with markups starting at $600 USD and quickly climbing past $800 USD.

The most egregious listing attempts to sell the bundle for $1,500 USD. Although the included items are currently exclusive to the bundle, it is unlikely that buyers will buy the collection at such high prices.

Most secondary listings have struggled to attract buyers. Because Rockstar Games continues to fulfill direct orders at standard retail pricing, inventory shows no immediate signs of depleting.

GTA VI Is Latest Speculation and Scam Target

This aggressive reselling trend reflects a recurring pattern in gaming culture, where scalpers repeatedly target high-profile media releases to exploit consumer enthusiasm for financial gain.

Earlier this month, pre-orders opened for GTA VI-themed DualSense controllers. Unlike the collector’s edition, the limited-run hardware sold out almost instantly on the PlayStation Store, enabling resellers to dominate the secondary market.

Those controllers were quickly relisted for up to $200 USD on platforms like eBay, marking a nearly 200% increase over the official $85 USD price.

Something similar occurred at the Tokyo Game Show, where attendees swarmed the Rockstar Games booth to secure promotional t-shirts and exclusive merchandise. Within hours of the event’s conclusion, identical items were spotted on secondary resale outlets.

Tell us, would you pay $1500 USD for The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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