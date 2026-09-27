While PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players eagerly anticipate the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, questions remain over whether Rockstar Games will eventually port the title to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Although Nintendo’s current platform has demonstrated an impressive ability to run demanding AAA titles without severely compromising the gameplay experience, neither Rockstar nor Nintendo has signaled plans for a GTA VI release on the platform.

A former Rockstar developer recently offered his perspective, arguing that adapting the GTA VI for the hybrid console makes little sense.

Does Porting GTA VI to Switch 2 Make Sense? Former Rockstar Developer Weighs In

While the original Nintendo Switch was a massive commercial success, its hardware limitations compared to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S presented issues for third-party developers bringing productions to the platform.

The Switch 2 has improved performance with upgraded hardware capable of running AAA titles, prompting fans to question whether a GTA VI port could be on the horizon. However, Jérémy Hartvick, a former Rockstar developer who worked on the project, remains skeptical.

Speaking with YouTuber Kiwi Talkz, Hartvick explained that optimizing the game for Nintendo’s lower-powered platform would require visual and technical sacrifices that simply aren’t worth the investment.

He added that Switch 2 gamers are usually looking for other kinds of experiences and fans are far more likely to purchase a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S than wait for a downgraded port.

“I don’t believe it even makes sense, because I’m not sure the audience for GTA 6 is so much the audience for the Switch. Does it make sense for you to go out of your way to probably deliver a subpar experience, because it does not run exactly the same when you know anyone will buy a PS5 to get your game? No,” he explained.

Hartvick suggested that if Rockstar chooses to expand GTA VI to additional devices, cloud streaming is a far more realistic pathway than a console port potentially even bringing the game to mobile devices.

“If they put their mind to it, you could be playing GTA 6 on your phone because that technology exists and it has been proven,” he said.

Clues Keep Suggesting GTA VI Could Arrive on Switch 2

Hartvick’s skeptical outlook stands in stark contrast to recent reports from industry insiders who claim a Switch 2 version remains in development. Notably, insider Nash Weedle reported that a customized port is currently planned for a potential 2027 release window.

Other unverified leaks have circulated within the gaming community, including claims from KiwiTalkz suggesting a simultaneous launch on Switch 2 alongside the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S releases, i.e., on November 19. However, these reports remain unconfirmed.

For now, Rockstar Games has remained quiet regarding any port. While the studio has a history of bringing legacy titles to Nintendo systems, its immediate focus remains on finishing the initial console release, followed by the PC port and the rollout of the next iteration of GTA Online.