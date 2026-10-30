Silent Hill is one of the most beloved franchises among horror game fans. Although its numbers aren’t quite enough to make it a worldwide success just yet, the series is in a much more exciting position today than it was 20 years ago.

Konami has brought its psychological horror saga back in a big way with remakes, new installments, and experimental projects. The latest release is Silent Hill: Townfall from Screen Burn.

The results have been just as expected, even in areas that have become an important part of the video game business, such as the number of hours people spend watching gaming content on streaming platforms like Twitch.

Silent Hill Is a Twitch Hit With 7 Million Hours Watched in Just 2 Weeks

Today, the video game industry is about more than just sales. Keeping players engaged and generating interest in franchises through other platforms is also important, and that’s where services like Twitch come in.

A press release revealed that Silent Hill: Townfall, the latest installment in Konami’s franchise, has become a hit on the streaming platform, where gaming content dominates.

According to recent data, Townfall generated 7 million hours watched over the past 2 weeks. This means streamers have fully embraced the new installment, which takes place in a Scottish port town rather than the traditional North American-style city.

The press release also revealed that these numbers represent a 1,000% increase in total Silent Hill viewing hours on Twitch.

Mexico Loves Silent Hill and Horror Games

Another piece of good news for Silent Hill concerns its performance among regional audiences, particularly in Mexico.

According to data from the press release, Mexico saw a 49.7% year-over-year increase in Twitch viewing hours for horror games such as Dead by Daylight, Phasmophobia, Silent Hill, and more.

Thanks to this figure, Mexico ranks second worldwide among countries that consume horror video game content.

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