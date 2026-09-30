Adapt or disappear. That is something some companies have to do to remain in the market, and Sony’s case is one of the most symbolic examples in recent years.

For decades, the Japanese company was synonymous with innovative, high-quality electronic products across different sectors. Today, that is a thing of the past, as Sony has other interests and investments.

As proof that this change is serious, the company will not attend the prestigious Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for the first time in its history.

Sony aprovechó el CES para impulsar su negocio de pantallas de TV

Sony Will Not Attend CES: Its Plans Are Focused on Other Areas of Entertainment

According to a Bloomberg report, Sony will not attend CES 2027. This will be its first absence from the consumer electronics festival, which is particularly notable because this edition will celebrate the event’s 60th anniversary, leaving the Japanese company with a record of 59 appearances in which it had products on display and others in which it was an exhibitor.

Although no official details about the decision have been revealed, it is not surprising considering that the company has made its business interests public and they are no longer focused on consumer electronics.

Currently, Sony is heavily investing in entertainment, including Crunchyroll, Sony Music, Sony Pictures, and everything related to PlayStation. On the electronics side, the company has specialized in image sensors for third-party products. It also works on professional cameras and premium audio products aimed at a niche market.

In recent CES editions, the company used the event as a showcase to reveal details about PlayStation VR2 and also its electric vehicle, Afeela, in collaboration with Honda, which was supposed to feature gaming support, but which ultimately was canceled.

La planta de Sony DADC en Thalgau

The Major Brands and Products Sony Presented at CES

For many years, Sony was one of the most important companies at CES. Given its reputation in the industry, expectations were sky-high whenever it unveiled new electronic products.

The Japanese company was one of the major drivers of technological development in TVs with its BRAVIA line, and at CES 2007 and CES 2008 it presented Sony OLED TV sets.

Likewise, at CES 2012, the company showed the world 4K technology in another attempt to push a strategy that, at the time, included its hardware development and its entertainment arm covering movies, TV, music, and video games.

Brands such as Xperia and VAIO attempted to compete in the smartphone and computing sectors, but succumbed to companies that adapted better to market conditions, such as Samsung, LG, Apple, TCL, and others.

Although it is not a video game event, CES 2005 and 2006 were important for PlayStation, as Sony wanted to repeat the success of the PS2 with DVD support, but this time with a PS3 and the emerging promise of Blu-ray, although the result was not the same.