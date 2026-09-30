Five Nights at Freddy’s is once again at the center of attention for very good reasons. While fans wait for the release of the upcoming collaboration with Fortnite, actor Matthew Lillard revealed new details about the franchise’s next theatrical installment. And yes, the project is still happening and will soon enter its next stage.

The horror saga currently has 2 live-action movies under its belt. Although both films received mediocre reviews, they were box-office successes and met the expectations of video game fans. Thus, those responsible for the IP gave the green light to produce another sequel.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is once again at the center of attention for very good reasons. While fans wait for the release of the upcoming collaboration with Fortnite, actor Matthew Lillard revealed new details about the franchise’s next theatrical installment. And yes, the project is still happening and will soon enter its next stage.

The horror saga currently has 2 live-action movies under its belt. Although both films received mediocre reviews, they were box-office successes and met the expectations of video game fans. Thus, those responsible for the IP gave the green light to produce another sequel.

We will have to wait to learn the specific details of the story, but the good news is that the movie already has a script. Matthew Lillard revealed this during a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting, where he also talked about the new Carrie series coming to Prime Video.

During the conversation, the 56-year-old actor, who is also famous for his role as Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo adaptation and Stu Macher in the Scream franchise, confirmed that the production team already has a script in hand and stated that everyone is very excited about it.

Matthew Lillard was careful and refrained from revealing more information about Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, but he confirmed that the project is moving forward and that the goal is to begin filming at some point in 2027.

“I know the first version of the script came in and everyone is very excited. And I know it moved into the next phase, so we’ll start shooting in 2027,” the Hollywood celebrity commented.

Unfortunately, it is unknown when FNAF 3 will arrive in theaters in Latin America and the rest of the world. If filming is scheduled for next year, it is unlikely that the debut will take place in 2027, even if production begins in January. Thus, the most likely scenario is that the release will take place in 2028.

After Audience Criticism, FNAF 3 Will Have a New Screenwriter

The first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie began development in 2015, but faced numerous behind-the-scenes issues that delayed its release for almost a decade. The wait was worth it, as the film captivated fans of Scott Cawthon’s franchise and was a huge success, grossing nearly $300 million.

For its part, FNAF 2 had a much less problematic production, allowing it to hit theaters late last year. Despite the creative team making some adjustments based on fan feedback, the sequel received worse ratings than the first installment and generated less revenue.

Despite this setback, the franchise’s third movie is still happening and is already ready to begin filming in 2027. That said, there was an important change.

Previous reports confirmed that screenwriter Gary Dauberman, famous for his work on the most recent live-action theatrical adaptation of It, will be in charge of Five Nights at Freddy’s 3. Let’s remember that Scott Cawthon, the creator of the franchise, was responsible for writing the story for the first 2 movies.

Emma Tammi, who directed the first 2 installments, is expected to reprise her role in the sequel. Production will be handled by Universal Pictures and Atomic Monster, James Wan’s company, which is now part of Blumhouse Productions. There is no information about the cast, so it remains to be seen whether Elizabeth Lail and Josh Hutcherson will reprise their roles.