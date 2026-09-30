Subscription services will soon refresh their catalogs, as October is just around the corner. There is good news for PlayStation Plus users, as Sony has already revealed the 3 games it will offer “for free” to Essential, Extra, and Premium (Deluxe) subscribers during the upcoming month.

PlayStation Plus users will be able to claim 3 appealing games that average a score of 80 on Metacritic, so they are outstanding titles with plenty to offer. However, it is likely that more than one player will be disappointed by October’s additions.

F1 25 and More Games Are Coming to PlayStation Plus in October 2026

Subscription services have become many players’ favorite option for discovering new games and expanding their tastes. In this regard, PlayStation Plus offers an excellent catalog, as it has titles from every genre imaginable.

Starting next week, the service will add 3 titles ideal for fans of driving simulators, shooters, and cooperative games. The first of them is F1 25, a title from EA and Codemasters that evolves the competitive motorsport experience with new features such as the Braking Point mode, a narrative campaign.

The PlayStation Plus catalog will also offer a game that fits quite well with the upcoming Halloween celebrations. It is Hunt: Showdown 1896, the extraction shooter from Crytek that combines PvP and PvE with horror and survival elements.

Finally, there is Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2, a title from YUKE’S and D3PUBLISHER that brings the franchise’s formula to third-person cooperative shooters, with a striking aesthetic based on voxel graphics.

These 3 titles received very positive reviews from the press; however, it is likely that more than one PlayStation Plus subscriber will be dissatisfied with next month’s additions. The games will be available starting October 6 for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium (Deluxe) users.

F1 25 (PS5)

Hunt: Showdown 1896 (PS5)

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 (PS5 and PS4)

There Are Only a Few Days Left to Claim September’s Monthly Games

September was a good month for the service’s subscribers, as they were able to claim a sports title developed by PlayStation Studios, an acclaimed RPG, a shooter, and an extra game. However, they will soon stop being available at no additional cost.

There are still only a few days left to claim MLB The Show 26, Chained Echoes, Sniper Elite: Resistance and Wobbly Life, which will be available until October 5.

Additionally, subscribers can still claim the Jump Star bundle for MLB The Show 26, which includes 5 The Show packs, 1 Team Pack, and the Starter Pack for Road To The Show mode. This reward will be available until October 6.