In Mexico City, there are several gathering spots for fans of video games, anime, manga, and collectible cards. One of the most popular is Friki Plaza, located in the Historic Center. The activities at this important entertainment center were unexpectedly interrupted due to a joint operation by the authorities.

Yesterday morning, September 29, members of the Mexican Navy Secretariat (Semar), the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), and the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) carried out Operation Limpieza, with the goal of seizing video games, consoles, figures, and other pirated merchandise.

This resulted in the closure of Friki Plaza and the seizure of merchandise worth more than $1 million MXN. The operation also took place at other nearby entertainment centers, such as Fan Center and Plaza Meave.

This Is How Operation Limpieza Unfolded at Friki Plaza in Mexico City

IMPI carried out the operation after investigating the sale of counterfeit products at Friki Plaza, Fan Center, and Plaza Meave. The goal was to seize merchandise that infringed intellectual property rights and combat piracy in Mexico City.

Members of Semar and the SSC were deployed to the properties located on Lázaro Cárdenas, in the Centro area of the Cuauhtémoc borough. Activities came to a halt at all 3 entertainment centers, and consumers were denied access while Operation Limpieza was carried out.

According to an official statement, authorities seized video games, consoles, and other products valued at $1,264,900 MXN. This came after inspecting merchandise from at least 15 establishments located across the 3 aforementioned entertainment centers. In total, 477 pirated items were seized.

“IMPI reiterates that the commercialization of counterfeit products can affect those who develop and produce original goods, distort competitive conditions, and create risks for consumers, who may purchase products without guarantees of origin, quality, or safety. Therefore, monitoring and verification actions are part of the institutional work to promote respect for intellectual property rights and contribute to a legal commercial environment,” the authorities stated.

Mexico’s Secretariat of Economy hinted that there could be more similar operations in the future, as its goal is to curb piracy throughout the country. Authorities invited consumers to purchase products from “formal establishments” and report piracy through institutional channels.

“The Secretariat of Economy, through IMPI and in coordination with the Secretariat of the Navy and the competent authorities, will continue working together with government agencies at all three levels to prevent and combat violations of industrial property rights, protect consumers, and strengthen fairer conditions for those who create, innovate, and participate in commercial activity,” the agency added.

What Will Happen to Friki Plaza and the Seized Merchandise?

The activities of Friki Plaza, Fan Center, and Plaza Meave were affected following the authorities’ operation, but they are expected to return to normal soon. The situation is more complicated for the businesses affected by Operation Limpieza; however, no businesses were shut down.

As for the seized merchandise, the Secretariat of Economy confirmed that IMPI procedures for these cases will continue, although it did not provide specific details about the process. In theory, the merchandise should be analyzed and subsequently destroyed.

“The actions were carried out in accordance with IMPI’s powers regarding industrial property protection and in response to the evidence collected during the inspections. The seized merchandise was placed under the corresponding procedures to determine its status and follow up on potential violations,” the authorities concluded.