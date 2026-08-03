Tom Holland has been making headlines due to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest Marvel installment that sees him reprise his role as the beloved superhero. As part of the film’s promotional blitz, the actor has sat for numerous interviews, during which he has openly discussed his enthusiasm for the gaming world.

Holland has long been candid about his affinity for video games. Just days ago, he even admitted that the Spider-Man titles developed by Insomniac Games and PlayStation served as a major creative touchstone for his new movie.

In a recent interview, Holland delved deeper into his gaming preferences, revealing his all-time favorite title while also confessing that he is quite bad at Fortnite, Epic Games’ battle royale phenomenon.

Tom Holland Is a PlayStation Fan But What Is His Favorite Videogame?

Though his busy filming schedule leaves little room for play, Holland has consistently identified as a devoted PlayStation fan. In 2022, he made a dream come true by starring in Uncharted, the film adaptation in which he portrayed Nathan Drake, one of the console brand’s most iconic characters.

His blockbuster career hasn’t prevented him from exploring some of PlayStation’s most celebrated offerings, including Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, these superhero adventures are not his favorite despite his deep ties to Marvel and the legacy of Stan Lee.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via GameSpot), Holland reaffirmed his admiration for PlayStation’s library and named The Last of Us: Part II as his favorite game of all time, calling it “so good.”

The actor is clearly passionate about Naughty Dog’s franchise, yet he has chosen to skip the HBO live-action adaptation. In his view, the series isn’t essential viewing as The Last of Us: Part II has left such a profound impression that it stands entirely on its own.

“I have not watched the series because I love the game so much,” said Holland. “I don’t play video games all that much, and the game is just so good.”

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Actor Prefers to Stay Away from Fortnite

Despite his genuine love for gaming, Holland concedes that competitive play is not his strong suit. During the podcast, he explained that he has tried his hand at Fortnite multiple times, but he finds it too difficult.

The actor prefers to steer clear of Epic Games’ title altogether, acknowledging that most players outclass him by a wide margin. Expressing mild frustration, he said it was hard to face opponents who are proficient at the shooter.

“I am so bad at Fortnite that I cannot play it. I don’t think I’ve ever got a kill in Fortnite. When you play those people who start building stuff? I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to do that,” he said.

Check the interview down below.

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