The Steam Machine generated a great deal of excitement when it was first unveiled, but Gabe Newell’s company remained very cautious when discussing pricing and other launch-related details. After months of silence, we finally know the minimum amount players will need to pay to get their hands on this new gaming platform.

Valve surprised the gaming community last year with the announcement of its new hardware lineup, which includes the Steam Controller, a specialized gaming controller; the Steam Frame, a virtual reality device; and the Steam Machine, a compact gaming PC designed to compete in the console market.

So far, only the first of those products is available on the market, and there had been significant uncertainty regarding when the remaining devices would arrive. Now, the company has finally revealed the official price of its miniature gaming PC.

In an official statement, Valve confirmed that players will be able to purchase the new gaming device in multiple configurations, which vary depending on storage capacity and the accessory included in the package.

Valve Reveals the Official Price of the New Steam Machine

The 512 GB Steam Machine will retail for $1,049 USD, while the 2 TB model will be significantly more expensive at $1,349 USD. Fans will also have the option to purchase either version in a special bundle that includes the controller that debuted in May.

According to official information, the 512 GB Steam Machine bundled with the Steam Controller will cost $1,128 USD, while the 2 TB version with the gaming controller included will carry a hefty $1,428 USD price tag. Since the controller costs $99 USD separately, purchasing it as part of a bundle represents a discount.

Below are the official prices for Valve’s new platform:

Steam Machine (512 GB) without controller — $1,049 USD

Steam Machine (512 GB) with Steam Controller — $1,128 USD

Steam Machine (2 TB) without controller — $1,349 USD

Steam Machine (2 TB) with Steam Controller — $1,428 USD

While many players may be disappointed to learn that the Steam Machine breaks the $1,000 USD barrier, the pricing was not entirely unexpected. Valve previously emphasized that the platform would be priced closer to a mid-range gaming PC rather than a traditional gaming console.

Adding to that is the fact that the hardware has been affected by the ongoing storage and component shortage impacting the entire technology sector. In fact, the Steam Deck has also experienced significant price increases in recent weeks due to these unusual market conditions.

Players Will Be Able to Purchase the Steam Machine Very Soon

In its official announcement, the company acknowledged that “this is a strange time to launch hardware” and justified the higher cost.

“Over the past year, the situation has changed rapidly and significantly, particularly regarding RAM and storage components (...) Today’s prices reflect the current state of the manufacturing industry.”

Valve announced that pre-orders for the Steam Machine will open on Thursday, June 25, 2026—the very same day that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI begin. Interested players can already register on the website for a chance to purchase the platform through the PC storefront.

The company will limit the number of units users can purchase and will impose multiple restrictions, likely in an effort to deter scalpers and resellers.

Interested buyers must have a Steam account in good standing and must have purchased a game or item from the store before April 27, 2026. Additionally, only one registration per household will be allowed, as payment methods, shipping addresses, and other information will be used to prevent duplicate entries.

Unfortunately, fans in Mexico and other countries will not be able to purchase the Steam Machine directly through the PC storefront.

Finally, Valve confirmed that it will begin sending emails to people on the waiting list starting the week of June 29, following the order in which they were randomly assigned. The company also stated that it expects to continue sending confirmations throughout the remainder of the year.

But tell us, what do you think of the price? Are you planning to buy this console-style gaming PC? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can read more Steam Machine-related news by visiting our dedicated coverage page.