After months of speculation, Valve officially unveiled the pricing and configurations for its upcoming Steam Machine lineup, scheduled to hit stores later this year.

The announcement landed like a splash of cold water on eager fans, as not a single variant comes in below the $1,000 mark and the more budget-friendly options notably exclude the Steam Controller.

The truth is that Valve found itself caught in the middle of a broader supply-chain crunch, one that has driven up costs for RAM and other essential components. With the final pricing now set, industry observers have taken the liberty of estimating what the Steam Machine might have cost in a world unburdened by memory shortages and AI-driven demand.

How Much Would the Steam Machine Have Cost Without the RAM Crisis?

According to a post-launch analysis by IGN, the pricing disparity becomes clearer when looking back at the Steam Deck, which experienced a 35–36% cost increase during a similar RAM supply squeeze. Applying that same logic, the analysts projected that the Steam Machine could have launched at roughly $749 under normal market conditions.

IGN - 'The Steam Machine Was Originally Meant to Cost About $750' based on Valve saying the increase was "probably similar" to price increase that the Steam Deck experienced last month (though article incorrectly says Steam Machine increase last month, I assume they mean Deck)… pic.twitter.com/hOB47Xn9JB — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 22, 2026

The actual retail hardware will arrive at a price roughly 33% higher than what would have been feasible in a more stable environment.

The final MSRPs break down as follows:

Steam Machine (512 GB) without controller — $1,049 USD Steam Machine (512 GB) with Steam Controller — $1,128 USD Steam Machine (2 TB) without controller — $1,349 USD Steam Machine (2 TB) with Steam Controller — $1,428 USD

A Bad Omen for the New PlayStation and Xbox Consoles?

While the Steam Machine is not aimed at competing in the same mass-market arena as traditional consoles, its pricing struggles raise pressing questions about the future of Sony’s and Microsoft’s next-generation hardware.

With the PS6 and Project Helix on the horizon, both companies must now navigate the same costly RAM landscape that has complicated Valve’s production chain. Market analysts have warned that these upcoming consoles could exceed $1,000, a price point previously unthinkable for mainstream gaming systems.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently acknowledged that his own company faces unavoidable price hikes as a result of the same component shortages. If a tech giant with Apple’s scale and supply-chain leverage cannot escape the upward pressure, it seems unlikely that Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo will fare much better.

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