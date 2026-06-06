From the ashes of E3, Geoff Keighley built Summer Game Fest, and today it is considered the most important gaming event of the summer.

This year’s edition is the biggest one yet, which means there are plenty of announcements waiting for fans.

As always, LEVEL UP is bringing you live coverage, and below you’ll find a summary of everything that was revealed during the event.

Capcom Unveils Resident Evil Veronica

Summer Game Fest kicked off in a big way. Capcom unveiled Resident Evil Veronica, the new remake in the horror franchise as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The project is both a remake and a reimagining of the game that originally launched on the SEGA Dreamcast in 2000. The title stars Claire Redfield and Chris Redfield. According to the first trailer, it will launch in 2027.

Cuphead Returns With New Projects

Several years have passed since Cuphead amazed the gaming world. Time has moved on, and now it’s time to refresh the franchise.

During the event, StudioMDHR announced Mighty Cuphead Adventure, a retro-inspired experience. It was also revealed that another entry in the franchise is currently in development.

SEGA Revives the Terror of Alien Isolation

Summer Game Fest started with major surprises, and horror fans have plenty to celebrate. During the event, SEGA revealed Alien Isolation 2.

Fumito Ueda, Creator of ICO and Shadow of the Colossus, Shows His New Game

One of gaming’s most respected auteurs is Fumito Ueda, one of the few creators capable of expressing the essence of video games as an artistic medium through gameplay mechanics.

During the event, we got a new look at his upcoming project, gen ATLAS, which is being published by Epic Games. The game is currently in development and will be the Japanese creator’s first multiplatform release.

The Video Game Industry Has Revived Tupac Shakur, and He Will Be a Character in Stranger Than Heaven

Gaming continues to expand into new creative territories. How far has it gone? Far enough to feature a character based on Tupac Shakur.

That’s right. During the event, a new trailer for Stranger Than Heaven from RGG Studio was shown, introducing two characters: one portrayed by Tupac Shakur, the legendary rapper who was killed in 1996, and another played by Snoop Dogg.

HAEX Shows Off Its Open World and Action

Of course, there was room for brand-new IPs as well. One of the first games shown was HAEX, an open-world action game developed by talent behind The Division and Little Nightmares.

Dead by Daylight Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

One of the most beloved horror games of the last decade is Dead by Daylight. That’s no surprise, considering its slasher film inspirations and collaborations with iconic characters.

As part of its 10th anniversary celebration, a special livestream has been announced.

Mortal Shell 2 Announces an Open Beta

Among Soulslike games, Mortal Shell stands out as one of the more promising franchises.

Its foundations remain strong, and the sequel is currently in development. It was just announced that an open beta is available on Steam starting today.

It's time to claim what's yours.



The Mortal Shell II Open Beta is available now on Steam.https://t.co/UQDda5SbYZ#mortalshell pic.twitter.com/ymWNok7Fz9 — Mortal Shell II (@MortalShellGame) June 5, 2026

Paramount Games Studio Reveals PlatinumGames’ New Project

One of the most surprising pieces of news this morning was Paramount’s initiative to expand into gaming.

Paramount Games Studio is now a reality, and one of its first projects is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the new title from PlatinumGames.

Get Ready for Fortnite’s Next Season

The years go by, but Fortnite remains one of the most successful games in the world.

The community is always eager to see what’s coming next, and the first trailer for the upcoming season was revealed during the event.

Bandai Namco Has a Surprise for Gundam Fans

The showcase continued with an important announcement from Bandai Namco, a company known for its extensive catalog of Japanese franchises. This time, the spotlight was on Gundam.

Introducing Gundam Rogue Orbit.

Control Resonant Shows a New Trailer at Summer Game Fest

Remedy Entertainment is fully supporting the upcoming launch of Control Resonant, which is scheduled to release on September 24.

A brand-new trailer was shown during the event.

Here’s a new look at the mind-bending world of Control Resonant! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/bf41NbZsVl — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 5, 2026

A New Guild Wars Game Is Announced

Among the greatest MMORPG franchises of all time is Guild Wars, a cult favorite among PC players.

Summer Game Fest served as the stage for the announcement of Guild Wars 3, which will launch in 2027 for PlayStation 5 and Steam, with a beta planned for the fall of that same year.

Star Wars podracing remains one of the franchise’s most exciting concepts, and after more than two decades, it’s finally time to race again.

Today it was revealed that Star Wars Galactic Racer will launch on October 6.

October is shaping up to be a packed month, with many games seemingly trying to avoid GTA VI.

It was announced that End of Abyss, an intriguing horror and exploration game, will launch on October 1.

The New Virtua Fighter Appears in Action

Virtua Fighter remains one of the most dedicated fighting game franchises in the industry, and its next installment looks spectacular.

Check out the latest trailer for Virtua Fighter Crossroads, launching in 2027.

Here’s your first-ever look at the surprising scale and scope of the next installment. This is Virtua Fighter Crossroads! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/vrgzMiujls — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 5, 2026

Get Ready for the Mafia: The Old Country Expansion

After years away and a mixed reception to its third entry, Mafia returned with a prequel that delighted fans.

Now it’s time to expand that story. Mafia: The Old Country – Man of Honor will launch on August 14 and include two additional chapters.

Join the infamous Ennio Salieri to settle old scores in Mafia: The Old Country - Man of Honor, an expansion featuring two new story chapters and exclusive Free Ride content.



Coming August 14. Wishlist now!#SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/c7yEdfdr5Z — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 5, 2026

An Original Story From the Creator of Assassin’s Creed

The surprises kept coming with the reveal of 1666 Amsterdam, the new game from Patrice Désilets, creator of Assassin’s Creed.

1666 Amsterdam from Patrice Désilets (original Assassin's Creed creator) - Steam/EGS pic.twitter.com/96qW6f1VsV — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 5, 2026

It’s Time to Play a Game With SAW

Every fan of gore and horror knows the SAW franchise. While it has received video game adaptations before, it’s time for something new.

During the event, we got a new look at SAW: Genesis.

Star Wars Zero Company Was One of the Event’s Biggest New Reveals

If there’s one group of fans that can’t complain about a lack of games, it’s Star Wars fans.

Summer Game Fest featured the first trailer for Star Wars Zero Company, a project that combines Disney’s galaxy far, far away with gameplay inspired by XCOM.

The Blood of Dawnwalker Prepares for Launch

The influence of The Witcher remains enormous, and Rebel Wolves—a studio founded by former Witcher developers—is currently working on The Blood of Dawnwalker.

A new trailer was shown during the event, along with a release date of September 3.

Innersloth Returns With a New Among Us Game

Among Us became one of the biggest viral gaming sensations of recent years.

Now it’s time for the franchise to explore new directions. During the show, Among Us Story: On Guard was officially revealed.

007 First Light Gets a New Mission

007 First Light was only announced a few days ago, but IO Interactive is already looking toward post-launch content.

A new story mission starring Bawma, the character portrayed by Lenny Kravitz, was just announced.

007 First Light - new story mission announced - Bawma returns pic.twitter.com/C1h1ljgjF0 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 5, 2026

Monster Hunter Wilds Will Receive a Major Expansion

One of Capcom’s most successful franchises is Monster Hunter, and Monster Hunter Wilds is getting a major expansion.

Ascendance will launch in 2027.

Time for news on a massive expansion coming to Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/RIn1QVHGHw — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 5, 2026

This Intriguing Action RPG Is Coming to PS5, Xbox, and Steam

Another new reveal was Swords of Legends, an upcoming action RPG that made its debut during the event.

Swords of Legends — an action-adventure RPG, coming toPlayStation, XBOX and PC (Steam). @Gujiangame



Wishlist now on Steam: https://t.co/JpJFcRAA74



Get a first look at its combat!#swordsoflegends pic.twitter.com/b8uh6ADyex — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 5, 2026

Time to Race With a New Hot Wheels Game

Hot Wheels games are experiencing a new golden age.

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush was unveiled during the show and will launch on September 24.

Ready to race beyond the track with your favorite Hot Wheels™? A whole new world is waiting!#HotWheelsInfiniteRush launches on September 24. pic.twitter.com/iYP6hWIlH1 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 5, 2026

Attack on Titan 3 Will Conclude the Story

One of the most acclaimed anime franchises of recent years is preparing to conclude its video game adaptation.

Attack on Titan 3 is currently in development, and new information will be shared on July 1.

Despite controversies and legal disputes, Palworld continues to move forward.

The full 1.0 version will launch on July 10, marking the end of early access.

Palworld 1.0 - out July 10 pic.twitter.com/eKJXBO1wav — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 5, 2026

The Wolf Among Us Returns in a Big Way

Just when it seemed like all hope was lost for The Wolf Among Us, an incredible surprise arrived.

Summer Game Fest announced a remaster of the original game for the holiday season this year.

Meanwhile, The Wolf Among Us 2 is scheduled to launch in 2027.

Tifa From Final Fantasy VII Is Coming to Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is entering a new era, and it will begin with an unexpected crossover.

Tifa from Final Fantasy VII has officially been announced as a playable fighter.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation Is the Official Name of the Third and Final Remake Entry

The Final Fantasy VII Remake project remains one of the most ambitious undertakings in gaming history.

Its story is finally approaching its conclusion. Summer Game Fest ended with the debut trailer for Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the official title of the third and final installment, which will launch in Spring 2027.

Get ready, for the final battle. Yes this is Final Fantasy VII Revelation! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/ZPxAgIe0Gc — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 5, 2026

You can also find all of our Summer Game Fest 2026coverage here.