Summer Game Fest 2026 continues to deliver major surprises, and fortunately the announcements keep coming. As promised, Paramount Skydance took the stage to unveil the first official look at the debut AAA project from its newly formed game development division. And yes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans have plenty of reasons to be excited.

PlatinumGames Is Developing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

The project in question is none other than Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. As the title suggests, the game is based on the dark and violent comic book storyline that takes place in a post-apocalyptic future. While the first trailer raises more questions than answers, it has already generated considerable excitement.

Earlier on June 5, Paramount Skydance released a statement confirming the creation of Paramount Games Studio, a new division that brings together the company’s existing gaming teams. The announcement also revealed that the studio’s first project would be showcased during Summer Game Fest 2026.

And that is exactly what happened.

During the live presentation, audiences got their first official look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. The trailer is entirely CGI and primarily features a dark sewer environment along with several cryptic and seemingly disconnected images.

Unfortunately, the reveal was light on details, with no gameplay footage shown. There is also no information regarding a release window, so it remains unclear when the game will arrive. What has been confirmed is that it will launch on both consoles and PC.

It was also revealed that PlatinumGames—the acclaimed studio behind Bayonetta, NieR: Automata, Ninja Gaiden 4, and several other beloved action titles—is leading development on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

Below, you can watch the first official trailer.

What Is The Last Ronin About?

For those unfamiliar with the source material, The Last Ronin is a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book miniseries set in a dystopian future where only one of the turtle brothers remains alive. Armed with the weapons of his fallen siblings, the lone survivor embarks on a mission to fight crime and seek justice.

“In a future New York City devastated by war, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly impossible mission to obtain justice for the family he lost,” reads the official synopsis.

The story has become one of the most acclaimed and emotionally powerful TMNT narratives ever published, which is why many fans have long hoped to see it adapted into a video game.

But tell us, are you excited about this new project from Paramount Games Studio and PlatinumGames? Let us know in the comments.

You can find more Summer Game Fest coverage right here.