The breakneck expansion that defined the gaming sector years ago brought a wave of major corporate investment, with China emerging as a dominant force. Tencent was among the most aggressive players in that push but now, signs point to a strategic pivot on the horizon.

According to a recent report, the company is conducting a comprehensive review of its gaming-industry holdings, a process that could ultimately lead to divestment from certain studio partnerships.

Japan, in particular, has been flagged as a primary market for potential pullbacks, with sources suggesting that Tencent is prepared to accept losses if necessary to reset its position.

Tencent está en la mira del Departamento de Defensa de EUA (Imagen: The Business of Fashion)

Tencent to Sell Its Stake in Certain Japanese Studios

Citing internal sources, Bloomberg reports that Tencent has grown increasingly uncertain about the long-term returns on some of its global gaming bets.

The company is now said to be evaluating which investments carry genuine growth potential and business viability, with an eye toward pruning those that fall short.

The review does not signal an exit from gaming altogether. Rather, Tencent aims to focus on high-performing studios and publishers that can deliver measurable results.

That shift has already had visible repercussions. French studio Don’t Nod, known for the Life is Strange franchise, recently disclosed that it will exhaust its budget by November of this year, a shortfall tied in part to Tencent’s reluctance to inject additional capital into the project.

While the company’s reassessment is global in scope, Japan appears to be the first on the line. Tencent is reportedly seeking buyers for its stake in studios such as Marvelous, even if doing so entails a loss, though sources indicate that its investments in FromSoftware and PlatinumGames remain unaffected for the time being.

Scoop: Tencent is considering exiting from its minority investments in video game studios globally while it plays catch-up in the AI race against peers. Story with @6d6f636869: https://t.co/lr0B51uunG — Cecilia D'Anastasio (@cecianasta) June 23, 2026

What Are Tencent’s Investments in Japan?

Tencent’s Japanese portfolio has grown considerably in recent years. The company holds a minority stake in FromSoftware, the acclaimed developer behind ELDEN RING and Dark Souls, and has also backed PlatinumGames, the studio behind Bayonetta and NieR: Automata, to support new development initiatives.

Beyond those high-profile names, Tencent has channeled resources into Marvelous, the house behind Story of Seasons, Monster Hunter Stories, and Rune Factory, and acquired a majority stake in Wake Up Interactive, which owns studios including Soleil.

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