It has been 7 years since the release of Kingdom Hearts III, and for fans of the franchise, the wait for the next installment has been long. Fortunately, fans can now mark their calendars for 2027, as the development team has all but ruled out any possibility of a last-minute delay.

During Disney’s massive D23 2026 showcase, Square Enix took the stage to discuss Kingdom Hearts IV as part of the franchise’s upcoming 25th-anniversary celebrations. The presentation not only offered fans an extended new look at the game but also confirmation that it will be released in 2027.

Will Kingdom Hearts IV Be Delayed?

Given the franchise’s history of long development cycles, recent internal shifts at Square Enix, and lingering skepticism, many have understandably worried that the announced window might not hold.

Unofficial reports had previously suggested that Kingdom Hearts IV was originally targeting a 2026 debut, according to rumors surrounding the company’s internal roadmap, but for some reason it had been delayed.

However, the game’s top leadership delivered a direct and unequivocal message to the community.

During the Kingdom Hearts panel, co-director Tai Yasue reflected on the release-window announcement with visible enthusiasm and took a moment to thank fans for their continued patience.

Kingdom Hearts IV Is Almost Ready

Yasue went on to reassure attendees that development is not only progressing smoothly but is effectively complete.

“I can confidently say, and promise, that it will launch in 2027. Schedule-wise, development is very smooth. It’s not like an 80 percent thing, 90 percent – it’s a 100 percent thing. So we’ll be there in 2027 for sure. I promise you that,” he said.

Series creator and co-director Tetsuya Nomura directly addressed online speculation that the game might be delayed.

“We announced that the game is going to be coming in late 2027, and I saw online some people were saying that ‘oh maybe the actual release date might still get pushed back.’ I just wanted to set the record straight: that is not happening. We are launching in 2027. So I do hope that people look forward to the game coming in 2027. All the marketing for the game has only just started, so I hope that people look forward to hearing more news as well,” he explained.

Of course, delays are always a possibility in game development, but it is worth noting that Kingdom Hearts ranks among Disney’s most valuable gaming properties, having generated over $1 billion in lifetime revenue. This is a milestone shared by only 9 other Disney franchises. Given that level of investment, it is hardly surprising that Disney would be keen to avoid any disruptions to the brand.

Kingdom Hearts IV’s Extended Trailer Shows King Mickey, Donald, Goofy, and More Characters

Beyond the release confirmation, Square Enix also treated fans to an extended trailer featuring several minutes of both gameplay and cinematic footage. Key characters such as Goofy and Donald were shown as playable units, harkening back to the original Kingdom Hearts, while another sequence offered a glimpse of King Mickey looking for Sora.

The preview also confirmed the return of Riku, and a voice heard near the end strongly suggested that Kairi will also play a role in the upcoming title.

The full trailer is available for viewing below.

Do you think Square Enix will release Kingdom Hearts IV in 2027? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Kingdom Hearts IV is currently scheduled to launch at some point in 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. For more news on the franchise, click here.