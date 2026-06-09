As promised, Nintendo hosted a new Direct presentation on June 9, 2026, packed with announcements for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Among the many games featured during the event was The Duskbloods, the highly anticipated action RPG from FromSoftware.

While fans were relieved to see that the project is still alive and moving forward, the new trailer sparked widespread disappointment. Many players expected a major reveal, but instead received a brief cinematic teaser with very little new information.

The Duskbloods Closed Network Test Confirmed for This Summer

The Duskbloods was originally unveiled during Nintendo Switch 2’s reveal presentation earlier this year. At the time, Nintendo and FromSoftware confirmed that the dark fantasy multiplayer adventure was targeting a 2026 release window.

Because of that, many fans expected this week’s Nintendo Direct to finally reveal a launch date.

Unfortunately, that did not happen.

The game appeared during the showcase with a trailer that lasted barely a minute and focused almost entirely on story elements and atmospheric scenes. Most notably, the presentation did not include any new gameplay footage, something many fans were hoping to see.

The trailer also failed to provide a release date, leaving players with more questions than answers.

Despite the lack of specifics, FromSoftware reassured fans that The Duskbloods is still scheduled to launch in 2026.

There was at least one significant announcement: the developer confirmed that a closed network test will take place later this summer. However, details regarding registration, eligibility requirements, and exact dates have not yet been revealed.

Fans Fear The Duskbloods Could Be Delayed Until 2027

The absence of gameplay footage and release information quickly became a hot topic among fans.

Many players expressed their frustration across social media, YouTube, and the Nintendo Direct comment sections. Some even believe the lack of concrete information suggests that development may not be progressing as smoothly as expected.

A growing number of fans now fear that The Duskbloods could slip into 2027, especially considering how crowded the release calendar has become for the second half of 2026.

“This game is getting delayed to next year because we’re already in June and still don’t have a release date,” one disappointed fan wrote.

“How are they planning a network test in a couple of months and still haven’t shown gameplay?” another player questioned.

Others were even more critical, with one comment jokingly stating: “This announcement could have been an email.”

The Duskbloods Remains One of Switch 2’s Biggest Exclusives

Despite the backlash, anticipation for The Duskbloods remains extremely high.

The project marks one of the most ambitious collaborations between Nintendo and FromSoftware, and many players still view it as one of the most important upcoming exclusives for Nintendo Switch 2.

For now, fans will have to wait for additional details about the game’s PvPvE systems, world design, combat mechanics, and eventual release date.

Whether The Duskbloods launches in late 2026 as planned or slips into 2027 remains one of the biggest questions surrounding Nintendo’s upcoming lineup.

What do you think? Do you believe The Duskbloods will still launch in 2026, or is a delay inevitable? Let us know in the comments.