Players eager to revisit Hyrule are still awaiting concrete details on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake for Nintendo Switch 2. Although Nintendo has officially confirmed the project’s existence, the company has remained tight-lipped on key specifics including the game’s final price. However, one prominent retailer may have inadvertently revealed that information ahead of schedule.

The wait for a formal announcement appears to be drawing to a close, and in the meantime, a pre-order listing has already captured the attention of the gaming community.

PlayAsia Reveals Price of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake

Specialty retailer PlayAsia has activated pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, with the product page displaying a price tag of $59.99 USD, a figure that has quickly sparked widespread discussion among fans.

While Nintendo has yet to issue an official statement regarding pricing, the amount listed by PlayAsia aligns closely with the launch costs of the company’s other major first-party titles.

Should the listing prove accurate, the remake will debut at the standard $60 USD price point, a figure many anticipated when the title was first unveiled for the Switch 2.

No Official Confirmation from Nintendo Yet

It should be noted that info on PlayAsia should still be treated as an estimate rather than a definitive figure. Retailers frequently open pre-order pages prior to official announcements, and such listings remain subject to change.

That said, barring any unexpected shifts in Nintendo’s established pricing strategy for high-profile releases, a significant deviation from that amount seems unlikely. Fans will ultimately need to wait for the company’s official confirmation to learn the final cost and the timeline for pre-order availability in additional regions.

For now, franchise enthusiasts can begin to gauge the investment required to experience this new rendition of the beloved classic.

Do you believe $60 USD is a fair price for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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