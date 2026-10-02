The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will come back as a high-profile Nintendo Switch 2 remake later this year, but it isn’t the only project breathing new life into the N64 masterpiece. An ambitious modder is currently developing a project that reimagines the acclaimed classic game as a soccer game.

The result is The Legend of Zelda: Soccerina of Time, a creative crossover that has quickly captured the attention of both the Nintendo community and football enthusiasts alike. While still in active development, the project has gained widespread traction for its premise, pitting Link against Ganondorf in the pitch.

The Legend of Zelda: Soccerina of Time Will Feature Link in a Soccer Pitch

The remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will be released later this year and will undoubtedly become one of the most popular releases in the Nintendo Switch 2 catalog. Until November 5 arrives, however, fans may want to take a look at The Legend of Zelda: Soccerina of Time, a sports-themed version of the N64 game.

The idea of saving the kingdom of Hyrule with a football sounds far-fetched, yet modder Shon J has successfully brought the concept to life. Soccerina of Time taps deep into the franchise’s lore to establish a competitive league featuring customized teams such as Kokiri FC, Real Castle, Kakariko City, Zora United, Gerudo Fortress, and Hylia United.

Because the mod is built directly on top of the original 1998 source code, it faithfully preserves the aesthetic that defined a generation of gaming. A playable early version of The Legend of Zelda: Soccerina of Time is already available, allowing players to assign legendary characters to specific positions across the field.

Matches unfold in classic locations pulled straight from the source material, including the Fire Temple, the Kakariko Village graveyard, and the sprawling courtyards surrounding Hyrule Castle. As a result, characters like Link, Skull Kid, Sheik, and various Gorons can put their athletic prowess to the test.

The Legend of Zelda: Soccerina of Time also includes a character creation system, giving users the freedom to mix and match body parts and animations from existing assets. Below is a preview showcasing the mod in action:

Is The Legend of Zelda: Soccerina of Time Already Available?

Shon J is continuing to roll out improvements, having recently released version 0.3 alongside plans to introduce a comprehensive foul system, additional playable characters, and new pitches.

Despite overwhelming enthusiasm from the community, questions regarding the project’s long-term viability remain. Given Nintendo’s historic and rigorous protection of its intellectual property, supporters are naturally concerned about a potential copyright strike.

For now, the latest build remains accessible to interested players via the Hylian Modding Discord server, though an official release date for the next major update has not yet been announced.