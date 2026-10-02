Despite being born and flourishing within a single console generation, Uncharted cemented its status as one of gaming’s most beloved sagas. Following a prolonged hiatus with no clear end in sight, new leaks reveal that Naughty Dog is actively developing an anticipated return that includes Nathan Drake.

Without venturing into spoiler territory, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End delivered a definitive conclusion for the iconic treasure hunter, reinforced by the franchise’s subsequent period of inactivity. Following that 2016 release, Naughty Dog launched the standalone expansion Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which means the series approaches a decade of inactivity by 2027, excluding its successful 2022 feature film adaptation.

Will the New Uncharted Game Be a Remake, Reboot, or New Follow-Up?

According to a detailed report from MP1st citing anonymous sources with firsthand knowledge, Naughty Dog has indeed greenlit a brand-new entry in the Uncharted universe.

Crucially, sources explicitly confirm that Nathan Drake will return, though the exact nature of his involvement whether as a primary playable protagonist, a supporting character, or a cameo appearance remains unconfirmed.

According to previous rumors, the new Naughty Dog project being a potential reboot or remake was possible, but this report confirms that it is a new game in the franchise.

Creative direction for the project will be led by Shaun Escayg. While some fans may recall his tenure as creative director on the poorly received Marvel’s Avengers, Escayg successfully directed Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

This leadership choice aligns with recent industry observations, including Escayg’s research trips to Fort George in Trinidad and Tobago in early 2026. Renowned insider NateTheHate further corroborated these speculations, confirming that the secretive project is entirely separate from The Last of Us.

The New Uncharted and The Last of Us Games Are Still a Long Way Off

Insiders suggest that the unannounced project represents Naughty Dog’s immediate priority following the release of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, positioning it ahead of the heavily rumored The Last of Us: Part III.

Naughty Dog has yet to officially comment on the report, though the California-based studio has confirmed it currently has two projects set within The Last of Us universe in active development.

Furthermore, the studio has stated that no updates regarding Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will be shared for the remainder of 2026, pointing toward a potential 2028 launch window for the sci-fi title. This timeline suggests that both the new Uncharted and The Last of Us: Part III remain quite distant, with internal development priorities subject to shift over time, as MP1st notes.

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