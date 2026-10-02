Asha Sharma stepped into her role as head of Xbox with a flurry of high-profile announcements that quickly won over the community. Among them was the return of console exclusivity, changed after Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond greenlit select Xbox Game Studios titles for release on PlayStation 5.

While such a move would have been unthinkable a decade ago, evolving market conditions continue to strain Microsoft’s gaming division. The core question facing the brand is whether Xbox will hold its ground or eventually yield to financial pressures by bringing more of its iconic intellectual properties to rival platforms.

Recently, Sharma addressed this issue head-on and people who want more exclusive titles probably won’t like her response.

Asha Sharma Acknowledges Competition with PlayStation, But Does Not Reject Future Collaborations

Sitting down with The New York Times, Sharma reflected on this year’s landmark decisions regarding platform exclusivity and what lies ahead.

Though less definitive than during her initial months in office, the executive acknowledged that Xbox operates within a fiercely competitive environment defined heavily by PlayStation. She assured consumers that the brand remains committed to serving fans who value games exclusive to the Microsoft ecosystem.

At the same time, Sharma left the door wide open for Sony, emphasizing that market rivalry does not preclude partnership. Her remark that “competition and collaboration can coexist” signals that Xbox titles migrating to Japanese hardware remains a possibility.

Not All XBOX Games Will Be Exclusive

Earlier this summer, Sharma energized the fanbase by confirming that major upcoming titles like Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will launch as console exclusives for Xbox Series X|S, though that does not mean this will be the case with all games.

Following this announcement, Head of Content Matt Booty and Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball made it clear that future release strategies regarding exclusivity will be evaluated strictly on a case-by-case basis.

Admitting that previous communications mismanaged fan expectations, executives stressed that the broader multiplatform strategy is fully operational, which means more XBOX games could be released on PlayStation.

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