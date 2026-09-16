A recent rumor claims that Xbox Game Pass will undergo major changes in early 2027, specifically sometime between February and April. The report has worried many players, as the service could reportedly lose some of its most attractive benefits, including day-one releases and access to cloud gaming.

Since its launch in 2017, the service has gone through all kinds of changes that have divided the community. Microsoft has repeatedly adjusted its business model in an effort to make Game Pass profitable while preserving as much of its appeal as possible.

Players are now concerned that Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass could change in the ways described by the rumors. As a result, an Xbox representative addressed the situation, although the response raised even more questions about the future of the service.

What did Xbox say about the Game Pass rumors?

In recent years, Xbox Game Pass has gone through some major changes. The service restructured its plans and significantly increased its prices, which sparked frustration among subscribers. Waves of cancellations followed, and Xbox later adjusted its strategy when Asha Sharma was already leading the gaming division.

The executive team adjusted Xbox Game Pass pricing and promised to continually review its offering to provide players with an accessible and fair experience. This week, a rumor surfaced claiming that radical changes could arrive on the platform in 2027.

According to the report, Xbox Game Pass will stop offering day-one releases sometime between February and April next year. As a result, the service would reportedly become somewhat cheaper while also introducing additional subscription tiers.

Another alleged change involves Xbox Cloud Gaming, which could reportedly be removed from Game Pass altogether as Microsoft looks to sell separate packages of cloud-gaming hours. The company is also allegedly preparing an ad-supported Xbox Game Pass tier and the long-requested family plan.

After the report generated considerable discussion, an Xbox representative decided to comment on the situation. However, the statement provided few concrete answers. The representative explained that Xbox regularly experiments with different Game Pass offerings in an effort to find better options for players.

The representative then simply stated that, for now, there are no announcements to make regarding the service. That response has left players wondering about the possibility of changes to Game Pass in 2027, since Xbox did not explicitly deny the reported plans.

“We regularly test different Game Pass offerings and analyze what works best for players across different markets. We have no changes to announce today and no plans that have been finalized,” Xbox stated.

Will Xbox Game Pass lose day-one releases?

One of the biggest attractions of Xbox Game Pass is its day-one releases, allowing subscribers to play newly launched titles at no additional cost. Although this benefit is currently limited to Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, it remains one of the most important ways the service attracts players.

Xbox did not clarify whether Game Pass will stop receiving day-one releases at some point in 2027 or beyond. The company only confirmed that games already announced as day-one releases will arrive in the catalog as planned.

“There are no changes to previously announced games coming to Game Pass Ultimate on day one,” the company added.

That statement has raised even more questions among users, as some interpreted the wording as leaving open the possibility that day-one releases could eventually disappear.

For now, nothing has been confirmed regarding the rumored changes. Players will have to wait for additional announcements from Microsoft to learn what the future holds for Xbox Game Pass.