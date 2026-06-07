Both games appeared during the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 and confirmed launches for Microsoft’s platforms, but will they eventually come to PlayStation 5?

Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution were two of the biggest stars of Microsoft’s presentation. We already know they are coming to Xbox consoles and PC, but PlayStation 5 fans are wondering if they will ever make their way to other platforms.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2026 on June 7 was packed with major surprises, exciting announcements, and beloved franchises making their return. One of the biggest questions heading into the event was how Microsoft would handle the topic of exclusivity.

It’s Official: Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution Will Be Permanent Exclusives

During the live presentation, Microsoft confirmed that some upcoming titles will only launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC. But are they timed exclusives? The company has now provided an official answer.

The first game is Gears of War: E-Day, the newest entry in the franchise and a prequel to the original saga. The event featured an extensive gameplay presentation alongside a special segment that revealed additional details about the project.

Most notably, The Coalition’s title was confirmed as a console exclusive, meaning it will only be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC when it launches on October 6, 2026.

The second game following the same strategy is Clockwork Revolution, inXile’s ambitious first-person shooter. The game reappeared with a trailer packed with action and absurd humor before confirming a 2027 release window exclusively for Xbox consoles and PC.

So, will Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution remain permanent console exclusives? According to Microsoft, yes. The company currently expects both titles to remain unavailable on PlayStation 5.

Microsoft confirmed this in an official blog post. In its statement, the company reiterated that neither game is a timed exclusive and that both projects are planned exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC. At the same time, previously announced multiplatform releases will continue as planned.

“As part of our focus on the return of Xbox, we also announced that Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will be Xbox exclusives. These are not timed exclusives. Previously announced multiplatform titles will continue with those plans; we remain committed to investing in Xbox and growing the platform across consoles and beyond,” the company stated.

More Xbox Games Are Still Coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

These announcements may not come as a surprise to longtime fans, as they align with recent comments from Asha Sharma, the new head of Xbox’s gaming division. Earlier this week, she stated that a platform “must have exclusive content,” while also suggesting that some first-party games would continue to launch on competing systems.

“We want players to choose Xbox because of its great games and experiences. That also means offering something built specifically for Xbox. Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will be console exclusives,” Sharma explained on social media.

While The Coalition’s and inXile’s projects will not appear on competing platforms, the showcase also confirmed that several Xbox first-party games are still heading elsewhere.

In addition to Halo: Campaign Evolved and Fable, which were already known to be multiplatform releases, Microsoft confirmed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 that State of Decay 3 will launch on PlayStation 5. Senua, the latest entry in Ninja Theory’s Hellblade franchise, is also coming to Sony’s platform.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and Spyro: A Realm Beyond will launch on Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

What do you think about Microsoft’s strategy? Let us know in the comments.