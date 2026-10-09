Over the past few years, Xbox has increasingly embraced multiplatform releases, bringing several of its premier first-party games to rival hardware. Although leadership shifts under Asha Sharma have prompted a renewed emphasis on platform exclusivity, this strategy remains, paving the way for one of Microsoft’s flagship titles to land on the PlayStation 5.

While the developer initially maintained that the port would arrive before the end of the year, conflicting reports from prominent industry insiders suggest that it will be arriving in early 2027.

Forza Horizon 6 PlayStation 5 Port Pushed to 2027

As one of the most celebrated titles of 2026, Forza Horizon 6 earned critical acclaim and a stellar 90 score on Metacritic, cementing its status as a standout entry in Xbox’s modern catalog.

As such, PlayStation 5 owners have eagerly anticipated the port since Microsoft’s initial multiplatform rollout strategy for the racing franchise.

When is it coming out? There’s no definite answer yet. Following Asha Sharma stepping into her leadership role, fans began to speculate that the project could be canceled. The Verge journalist Tom Warren stated that the company had delayed the game.

Playground Games subsequently issued an official statement confirming the port’s active development for a late-year release. Meanwhile, Tom Warren insisted that the game would be delayed until an early 2027 debut.

Prominent insider billbil-kun, known for a precise reporting history, corroborated the timeline adjustment after a detailed investigation alongside industry peers.

Sources indicate Forza Horizon 6 has experienced a quiet delay, with a newly projected launch date set for January 26, 2027, alongside an anticipated announcement and pre-order rollout.

Pricing and Physical Media Confirmed for PlayStation 5’s Forza Horizon 6

According to billbil-kun, Forza Horizon 6 will receive a physical release on the PlayStation 5, marking a notable shift toward disc-based distribution as the previous game was only released digitally. This means the game’s box will come with a disc, though it is still unknown if a download code will be provided.

As for prices, European pricing is slated at £59.99 GBP in the United Kingdom and €69.99 EUR across continental markets, with similar prices expected in North America.

Insiders have yet to verify the availability of a Premium Edition on PS5, which traditionally includes expansion passes and early access incentives seen on Xbox and PC releases. Those who pre-ordered this version were able to play the game before its official release.

This report arrives shortly after Playground Games addressed the community regarding upcoming content roadmaps, with speculation linking the port’s revised window to the rollout of the first major DLC.

What do you think about this port’s debut? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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