PlayStation’s recent announcement that it will phase out physical media support by 2028 sent shockwaves through the gaming industry and reignited passionate debates among console loyalists. On the XBOX side of the aisle, fans view this as a golden opportunity for Microsoft to win over physical-media enthusiasts.

However, industry reports suggest that Project Helix, Microsoft’s upcoming hardware iteration, will similarly forgo a built-in disc drive.

Undeterred, the XBOX community continues to rally behind the idea that Microsoft should capitalize on what they perceive as a strategic misstep by Sony.

Fans Believe Microsoft Should Bet on Physical Media

Through an outpouring of posts across social media platforms and gaming forums, players have argued that a commitment to physical media could help reverse the Xbox’s recent decline in retail presence and attract a broader user base, a much-needed boost for Asha Sharma’s leadership team.

In their view, launching a new console equipped with a disc drive, paired with a long-term pledge to sustain physical game distribution, would give XBOX a distinct competitive edge. This sentiment is particularly pointed given that XBOX hardware, software, and accessories have become increasingly difficult to find in brick-and-mortar stores over the past few years.

XBOX Has Different Plans Regardless of Fan Demand

Unfortunately, for the current console cycle and the one on the horizon, the broader industry is already pivoting decisively toward a digital-first ecosystem.

Currently, digital purchases now account for approximately 90% of all XBOX game sales, rendering physical copies an increasingly marginal segment of the business. As such Microsoft has shown little appetite for doubling down on disc-based distribution.

Recent analyst assessments have only reinforced this outlook, with most predicting that Project Helix will emerge as a fully digital system. Beyond shifting consumer behavior, companies must also weigh the rising costs of integrating optical drives into their designs, an expense that shrinking physical sales can no longer justify for the upcoming generation.

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