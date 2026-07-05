Thousands of gamers are demanding that PlayStation face consequences for its decision to phase out physical media. Following the company’s announcement that it will cease production of disc-based games by 2028, backlash has surged across social media platforms and online forums.

Although Sony has since issued a formal clarification regarding its new policy, the outcry shows no signs of abating. In response, organized groups of fans are canceling their PlayStation Plus subscriptions en masse, while others are revoking pre-orders for major upcoming releases, including the highly anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine.

Players Drop PS Plus Memberships and Cancel Pre-Orders to Send a Message

Following PlayStation’s confirmation of the physical format’s end and its strategic shift at key disc manufacturing facilities, the community mobilized online to coordinate a boycott. Hundreds of subscribers have agreed to terminate their PlayStation Plus memberships as a direct rebuttal to the controversial policy.

A faction within the community argues that the most effective form of protest is to strike at Sony’s revenue stream. To that end, participants have orchestrated a mass cancellation of PlayStation Plus subscriptions, a service that represents a cornerstone of the company’s broader business model.

Meanwhile, other players are rescinding pre-orders for titles such as Marvel’s Wolverine, Sony’s flagship PS5 exclusive for the year. They contend that withholding support from such a high-profile release would convey an unmistakable message to the company’s leadership.

Some community members are advocating for an even more aggressive stance, proposing that players cancel their pre-orders for GTA VI, the most eagerly awaited game in over a decade. Given that Rockstar Games’ title is expected to sell exceptionally well on PS5, these players believe that even a modest reduction in pre-order numbers would serve as a tangible penalty against PlayStation in the wake of its physical-media decision.

“Keep spreading the word and don’t let Sony get away with this! If you want to make sure your voice gets heard for real for PlayStation, unsubscribe to PlayStation plus! ” urged one fan, calling on the wider community to take decisive action to preserve disc-based gaming.

Numerous users have shared screenshots online as proof that they are following through on subscription cancellations and pre-order revocations.

A Controversial Boycott

While many applaud these efforts as a necessary defense of physical media, collectibility, the second-hand market, and game preservation, others question the efficacy and logic of the campaign.

Most observers agree that canceling PlayStation Plus is a reasonable tactic for signaling discontent to Sony. However, scrapping pre-orders for Marvel’s Wolverine, a title that is still scheduled for a physical release, is seen by some as counterproductive as some players have pointed out that such a move would likely harm developer Insomniac Games.

As for the proposed boycott of GTA VI, many analysts and fans alike believe it would have little practical effect. The overwhelming anticipation surrounding Rockstar’s next installment is unlikely to be dampened by the current controversy.

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