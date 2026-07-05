At present, PlayStation finds itself cast as public enemy number one in the gaming world. Sony’s recent announcement that it would cease disc production for its consoles starting in 2028 was widely interpreted as a fatal blow to physical media. The backlash was swift and fierce but the Japanese company has now issued a response.

The situation, it turns out, may not be as catastrophic as initially feared, at least for PlayStation’s publishing partners as support for the physical format will continue past 2028, albeit under tighter constraints.

Sony has not abandoned its overarching objective, but it is offering a more measured transition than its original statement suggested.

Sony Will Continue Supporting Physical Formats in PlayStation Under These Conditions. Have They Backtracked?

According to a report from GameFile journalist Stephen Totilo, Sony has circulated an internal memo to its partners detailing the post-2028 roadmap for physical media, outlining the options available to third-party developers and publishers leading up to that cutoff.

Under the new guidelines, Sony will still permit third-party studios and publishers to release disc-based games for PlayStation consoles after 2028. However, they must place their manufacturing orders between now and a future date that has yet to be specified.

In essence, the company is offering partners the chance to pre-order a batch of physical copies prior to 2028; those units will remain on store shelves throughout that year and beyond, until inventory is exhausted.

Sony adds that it will notify studios and publishers at a later stage about a revised reservation process for physical production runs scheduled over the next two years.

The company’s overarching aim is to guarantee that players can still purchase discs this year, in 2027, and in 2028 for games launched during that window. Yet one crucial caveat remains.

Sony Offers Physical Editions with Download Codes, but The Digital Shift Remains Inevitable

Crucially, the concession is strictly temporary. Sony has confirmed that this accommodation applies only to titles already on the market and those slated for release in the next couple of years.

Once 2028 arrives and disc manufacturing ceases, there will be no turning back. Any game launched after that fixed deadline will be ineligible for physical reservations and will be confined to digital distribution exclusively.

Industry observers anticipate that retailers will adapt by offering so-called “physical” presentations, standard game boxes featuring cover art, but containing only a download code inside. Some have speculated that card-based redemption options may also emerge, though Sony has not confirmed any such plans.

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