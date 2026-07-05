The video game community was rattled following PlayStation’s recent announcement regarding the gradual elimination of physical media. While Sony’s plan to cease disc production for its consoles will not take full effect until 2028, the news has already sparked widespread concern that other studios and publishers may abandon physical releases.

This apprehension has extended to Halo: Campaign Evolved, which is also slated for release on PlayStation 5. In response to mounting questions from the community, Halo Studios has stepped forward to clarify its stance on the physical edition of the title.

Halo Studios Reveals What Will Happen with the Physical Edition of Halo: Campaign Evolved

One of the most pressing questions surrounding modern game releases is whether a physical copy will contain an actual playable disc, a data cartridge, or merely a download code inside the box.

Against the backdrop of Sony’s and GTA VI’s discourse, Halo Studios addressed this very concern in an official FAQ section dedicated to eager fans.

The development team confirmed that the physical edition of Halo: Campaign Evolved for both PS5 and Xbox Series X will indeed include a Blu-ray disc. Players can expect a fully tangible copy of the game inside the case, with no download-code substitution, a practice that has drawn criticism.

What Is Halo: Campaign Evolved? This Is What We Know

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a full-scale remake and creative reimagining of the original Halo: Combat Evolved campaign. Built on Unreal Engine 5, the project aims to modernize the classic 2001 experience while preserving its core identity.

Beyond visual overhauls across every original level, the remake introduces gameplay enhancements drawn from later franchise entries, including new weaponry, enemy vehicle boarding mechanics, more responsive controls, and various quality-of-life improvements designed to intensify combat flow.

Additionally, the game will feature Operation: METEORITE, an original three-mission narrative arc set one year prior to the events of the first game, starring Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson in a brand-new storyline.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is scheduled for release on July 28, 2026, across Xbox Series X|S, PC, Steam, and PlayStation 5. Players who opt for the Premium or Collector’s editions will gain early access starting July 23.

The title will support full cross-play and shared progression across all platforms, and it will be available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass from day one.

For more news on the videogame and entertainment industries, click here.