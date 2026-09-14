Sony and PlayStation have faced widespread criticism for distancing themselves from PHYSINT, Hideo Kojima’s new espionage title. A new report, however, suggests the companies had compelling reasons to step back from the project.

Jason Schreier, a journalist at Bloomberg, uncovered the real motivations behind Sony and PlayStation’s decision. He also shed light on why XBOX took an interest in PHYSINT and will now finance its completion under Hideo Kojima.

Why Did PlayStation Step Away from PHYSINT?

Neither PlayStation nor Hideo Kojima explained why their partnership ended so abruptly, fueling speculation and a range of theories. Recently, Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO and analyst at Kantan Games, suggested that sales of Death Stranding and its sequel fell short of Sony’s expectations, leading the company to view PHYSINT as a risk.

Jason Schreier corroborated this theory and added new details from people familiar with the project. According to these sources, Sony’s concerns went beyond the commercial risk PHYSINT posed as they also included budget and exclusivity.

The new report confirms that Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach failed to meet the financial expectations of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the division that published both games. In addition, Kojima Productions missed delivery deadlines for PHYSINT, driving production costs significantly higher.

Schreier explained that the budget for PHYSINT’s development escalated rapidly, even though its release remained years away. Exclusivity was another sticking point for Sony, which appears unwilling to invest millions of dollars in another game that would eventually launch on platforms beyond its own consoles.

“PlayStation was reluctant to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in another game that would not remain a permanent exclusive for its own console. Both Death Stranding games were timed PlayStation exclusives that were later released on other platforms. Kojima’s studio, Kojima Productions, retained ownership of the franchises,” the journalist said.

XBOX rescatará PHYSINT luego de que PlayStation lo abandonara (imagen: XBOX)

Why Did XBOX Decide to Rescue Hideo Kojima’s Project?

The report also reveals the reasoning behind XBOX’s interest in PHYSINT. Asha Sharma, head of Microsoft’s gaming division, reportedly saw Hideo Kojima’s title as a major investment opportunity aligned with the company’s future plans.

XBOX aims to expand its presence on PC, a platform where the Kojima’'s most recent games have been very well received. While PlayStation pulls away from computers, XBOX views PHYSINT as a safe bet to gain ground in that market.

XBOX plans to publish PHYSINT on both its consoles and PC. The alliance with Kojima would also encompass the film and television rights to the new franchise, another industry in which XBOX is seeking a foothold.

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