The Resident Evil film has yet to be released, but it has already stirred considerable controversy among fans of the Capcom saga. Much of that debate stems from the approach Zach Cregger has taken to the survival horror franchise in his new film, which arrives in theaters next week.

The film’s latest trailer, unveiled during a State of Play presentation, made one thing clear: Resident Evil will not be pure horror. It will also carry the comedic streak that has defined other Cregger projects. The filmmaker views comedy as a natural companion to horror, and that distinctive blend will be on full display in his Resident Evil adaptation.

In a recent interview, Cregger admitted he leaned too heavily on jokes at first, forcing him to rework the film after observing how audiences responded at several test screenings.

Resident Evil Strikes a Balance Between Horror and Humor

The film’s most recent preview raised concerns among fans who love the franchise primarily for its horror, given the comedic touches visible in scenes featuring Austin Abrams, the actor playing Bryan, who endures a genuine nightmare during the T-Virus outbreak.

Throughout its history, Resident Evil has delivered moments remembered for their sheer absurdity, unintentionally lending a comedic flavor to the survival horror series. Zach Cregger did not set out to replicate that peculiar trait of the saga, yet the film will certainly include its share of genuinely funny moments.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker revealed that the first cut of Resident Evil was simply too funny. He came to that conclusion after multiple test screenings where audiences laughed far more than he had anticipated.

Ultimately, Cregger decided the film contained too much humor and went back to work in search of the ideal balance between horror and comedy. That meant cutting numerous jokes and leaning harder into the horror. He was thrilled with the outcome, believing Resident Evil is a stronger film as a result.

“I learned that people really liked the movie, but they thought it was too funny. So over the course of my testing, I stripped out as much of the jokes as possible. I then found that not only did the audience enjoy the movie more, but I also liked the movie a lot more. A little bit of humor goes a long way in a horror movie, and there’s not a single joke I took out of this movie that I miss,” he explained.

Zach Cregger Isn’t Out to Please Every Resident Evil Fan

Across multiple interviews, Zach Cregger has addressed just how demanding gamers can be as an audience. He has met criticism of his film with an unusual blend of indifference and concern.

During the interview, he said that he is a devoted Resident Evil fan, but his creative vision led him to tell a new story and set aside the franchise’s most iconic characters. He knows some people will be unhappy with that choice, but pleasing every Resident Evil fan has never been his objective.

“I understand that perspective, but at the same time, I can’t let that affect my output. I have to make the best version of this movie that I’m capable of making and devote myself entirely to it. I cannot be worried about whether I am pleasing enough of every spectrum of fandom. If I tried to please everybody, I’d end up pleasing nobody. That much is obvious,” he said.

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