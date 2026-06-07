Xbox didn’t want to be left behind during its 25th anniversary celebration. That’s why, for Summer Game Fest 2026, Microsoft prepared a new showcase packed with reveals, announcements, and exciting games headed to Xbox consoles and other platforms.

But what exactly was shown? Join us as we break down everything announced during the highly anticipated Xbox Games Showcase 2026.

Gears of War: E-Day Kicked Off the Event

To open the show, Xbox showcased what many consider its most anticipated upcoming game. Yes, we’re talking about Gears of War: E-Day, which appeared with an exciting and lengthy gameplay sequence showing Marcus Fenix fighting during one of the first Locust invasions. As a reminder, this installment takes place 14 years before the original game.

But what about the gameplay? It’s packed with the classic Gears of War action that fans know and love. That means plenty of gunfire, brutal melee attacks, and an engaging cover system. As a result, Gears of War: E-Day is shaping up to be a highly rewarding experience for longtime followers of the franchise.

Without further ado, here’s the trailer for Gears of War: E-Day.

Fortunately, the showcase delivered one of the announcements fans were waiting for most: the release date for Gears of War: E-Day.

According to the official announcement, Gears of War: E-Day will launch on October 6, 2026. It was also confirmed that the game will be an Xbox console exclusive. What does that mean? It will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, but it will not release on Nintendo Switch 2 or PlayStation 5.

Alongside that announcement, Microsoft shared a new look at Fable, showcasing some of the exciting moments players can expect from the fantasy RPG developed by Playground Games.

Not only that, but the company also confirmed the game’s release date. Players will be able to get their hands on Fable on February 23, 2027.

That said, there has been no change in plans regarding platform availability. Fable is still scheduled to launch simultaneously on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Halo: Combat Evolved Remake Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Fortunately, you won’t have to wait several more months to get your hands on everything Xbox Game Studios has been preparing. That’s because Halo: Combat Evolved, the remake of the original Xbox classic, is arriving sooner than expected.

According to the official announcement, Halo: Combat Evolved will launch on July 28. That means there’s less than two months left before players can jump back into this iconic adventure.

A Plague Tale Returns With a New Adventure

Asobo Studio has delighted players for nearly a decade with the fantastic stories of A Plague Tale. Thankfully, the developer has no intention of stopping, and a new adventure is already on the way.

During the event, we got another look at Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, which is scheduled to launch on August 27.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy - out Aug 27 pic.twitter.com/R6G9fV1K1u — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2026

Persona 4 Remake Arrives Next Year

Looking for something for JRPG fans? We’ve got good news. The Xbox Games Showcase also confirmed that Persona 4: Revival is on the way and will launch on February 18, 2027, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The Zombie Chaos of State of Decay Returns

State of Decay 3 is one of the most anticipated projects from Xbox Game Studios, but it had been absent for quite some time. At the Xbox Games Showcase, it finally returned with new footage and confirmation that it will launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

State of Decay 3 - out in 2027 pic.twitter.com/OKlbNnRPGc — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2026

Sea of Thieves Will Continue Receiving New Content

Sea of Thieves remains Rare’s crown jewel. That’s why it appeared during the Xbox Games Showcase to reveal the Custom Seas update, arriving on June 18 with new ways to play, improved camera tools, and additional surprises.

Sea of Thieves - Custom Seas update - June 18th



-new ways/modes to play

-enhanced camera tools

-create a place to hang pic.twitter.com/wVmaKvnonC — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2026

Metro 2039 Is Coming This Winter—Just Not This Year

Metro 2039 generated a lot of excitement when it was first revealed a few weeks ago. At the time, it was confirmed for a winter release, leading many fans to believe it would arrive before 2027. The reality is different, as the game is now scheduled to debut in February next year.

The good news? There’s a brand-new trailer to enjoy.

Unleash Chaos in Bad Magpie

If causing chaos in fun and adorable ways sounds appealing, then this announcement is for you. During the Xbox Games Showcase, players got a look at Bad Magpie, a charming indie title that lets you do exactly that.

You can check it out below.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Is Getting a Sequel and It Looks Incredible

Now let’s move on to something a bit more action-packed. It was officially revealed that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is getting a sequel, and it looks incredibly exciting.

The new game is called Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember and is scheduled to launch in early 2027 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Build a Cult and Defend It at All Costs

If you’ve ever dreamed of leading your own cult in the style of Marshall Applewhite, the Xbox Games Showcase had a game made just for you. It’s called Join Us, and your mission is to build a cult and do everything necessary to protect it.

The game is set to launch in March 2027 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Join Us - March 2027 pic.twitter.com/EfFdoVvOlO — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2026

Hellblade Is Getting a New Installment

Another surprise that drew a lot of attention was the announcement that Ninja Theory’s Hellblade series will continue with a new entry. Titled Senua, the game debuted with an exciting trailer that made it clear this adventure will follow in the footsteps of previous installments.

Senua will launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Fallout 76 Isn’t Slowing Down

Live-service games remain an important part of Bethesda’s lineup. That’s why the company showcased some of the new content coming to Fallout 76, including a brand-new expansion, several gameplay updates, and upcoming additions to Fallout 1st, its subscription service.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Gets an Expansion

As you can see, Xbox Games Showcase 2026 wasn’t just about brand-new games. It also served as a platform to reveal new content for titles already in players’ hands. To that end, Bethesda announced Revelations, a major expansion for DOOM: The Dark Ages that will arrive on July 7 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The New Crazy Taxi Finally Appears and Looks Fantastic

Crazy Taxi remains one of the most legendary games from the Dreamcast and arcade era. If you’ve been hoping for its return, you’ll be happy to know it’s finally here. The new installment is called Crazy Taxi: World Tour, and it features exactly the kind of soundtrack fans were hoping to hear from a modern Crazy Taxi game.

Yes, Another Controller and Another Special Edition Xbox

Need another Xbox controller? No? Okay. What about another Xbox Series X? Still no? Fair enough, but you might be about to change your mind. Microsoft announced a new special-edition console celebrating the brand’s 25th anniversary with a translucent green design.

It’s gorgeous.

Age of Empires IV Is Getting Another Expansion

Age of Empires IV continues to receive support, and a new expansion is on the way. It’s called Raiders of the North and will launch this fall.

Age of Empires IV - Raiders of the North - Fall 2026 pic.twitter.com/5rNIpu7EF3 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2026

Minecraft Dungeons won over many players, and now a sequel is on the horizon. This new adventure will launch on September 29 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 - Sept 29th pic.twitter.com/Hq61GFgfuh — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2026

Become a Wizard

One of the showcase’s new reveals was Magician: The Devil’s Deal, a magic-filled adventure where players will use powerful spells and abilities to overcome dangers and other challenges. It will arrive in 2027 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Another Game Arrives on September 24

September 24 is shaping up to be one of the busiest days in gaming history. That’s because it was also confirmed that Valor Mortis will launch on September 24, 2026.

You can check it out below.

Become a Thief in The Elder Scrolls Online

Live-service games deserve a place at these events as well. That’s why Xbox Games Showcase 2026 dedicated some time to Return of the Thieves, a new expansion focused on this class of character in The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online pic.twitter.com/QOit73PfAD — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2026

Take to the Skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator continues to grow. This time, it’s receiving a new expansion centered on aerial racing and United States national parks. Update 22 launches on July 4 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 update 22 coming July 4



Air Races- Fall 2026 pic.twitter.com/g60Zlxvjkv — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2026

Where Winds Meet Is Coming to Xbox

Where Winds Meet, the successful open-world RPG set in ancient China, is making its way to Xbox. Not only that, but the game will receive new content and offer exclusive benefits for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Where Winds Meet - Hidden Mountain July 2026 pic.twitter.com/dbe0KDrkZK — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2026

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse was announced a few months ago, and the community was thrilled to see the legendary franchise return. Now there’s even more reason to get excited, as the game is launching very soon. It will arrive on October 25 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Vivarium Will Let You Live Inside a Classic Anime

Anime aesthetics are as diverse as they are captivating. That’s why many players will be happy to learn about a new game that stands out from the crowd.

It’s called Vivarium, a life simulation game that immediately grabs attention thanks to its nostalgic visual style reminiscent of anime from decades past. The game will launch next year on PC and Xbox platforms.

Persona 6 Is Real and Heading to Xbox Game Pass

What many fans had hoped for finally happened: Persona 6 was officially revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase. Unfortunately, details remain scarce, but we do have a teaser trailer and confirmation that the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The Rumors Were True: Spyro the Dragon Returns

What many fans dreamed of has become reality. Spyro the Dragon, Activision’s iconic platforming franchise, is back with a brand-new installment called Spyro the Dragon: A Realm Beyond.

The game is scheduled to launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Clockwork Revolution Finally Gets a Release Window and Remains Exclusive

As one of the final announcements of the night, Xbox revealed that Clockwork Revolution finally has a release window. The steampunk adventure is set to launch in 2027 as an Xbox console exclusive.

Here’s a First Look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s Extraction Shooter Mode

To close out the event, Microsoft gave players a first look at the DMZ mode featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. You can learn more about it by checking out its trailer.

What did you think of the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 announcements? Which reveal excited you the most? Let us know in the comments.

Follow this link to see all of our Summer Game Fest 2026 coverage.