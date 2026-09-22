Earlier this year, the layoffs at Microsoft caused chaos at XBOX. More than 1,600 workers in the gaming division lost their jobs, which led to the sale of several studios and the cancellation of games and cuts that put iconic franchises at risk.

Unfortunately, the bad streak for XBOX Game Studios teams continues, as Microsoft confirmed another round of layoffs this morning that will primarily affect Halo Studios. As a result, Halo will now be handed over to Activision, which is already working on a new title in the series. The tech giant also confirmed a restructuring of its studios, as several of them will merge.

XBOX está en crisis y pronto podrían cerrar 2 estudios

New round of XBOX layoffs shuts down Halo Studios and hands the reins to Activision

Asha Sharma, head of XBOX, revealed months ago that they were planning more cuts as part of the so-called “reset” of the gaming division. This morning, Matt Booty, head of content at XBOX Game Studios, shared a statement with bad news. The first is of particular interest to Halo fans, as the future of the franchise has changed hands.

XBOX announced the elimination of 268 positions at Halo Studios, other undisclosed studios, and the administrative departments responsible for XBOX Game Studios. The company will not shut down the studio that was in charge of Halo, as a small team will continue to support the existing games and the franchise’s community.

However, Halo Studios will no longer be in charge of the adventures of Master Chief, as the next game in the series will be developed by Activision. Booty explained that this new responsibility will not affect the ambitious plans they have for the future of Call of Duty in any way. This is because the next Halo will be developed by a new team specifically created at Activision for this purpose.

“Activision will also develop the next Halo title, led by a new team created specifically for this purpose, separate from the current development and plans for Call of Duty,” XBOX revealed.

The company announced a complete reorganization of its studios to “strengthen” its franchises and games through “reducing the number of business units.” As a result, several teams will merge and begin reporting their work to larger organizations, such as Activision and Bethesda.

What changes will XBOX Game Studios undergo?

Activision was already a very important pillar at XBOX, but it will now have much more relevance. In addition to handling the next Halo, it will also manage everything related to World’s Edge and Rare.

Meanwhile, Bethesda will expand its reach by adding Obsidian Entertainment to its organization. The studios will now work together on the future of Fallout, while developing other projects more independently.

Playground and Turn 10 will merge after the latter studio suffered significant cuts months ago. These teams will be in charge of the future of Forza and Fable. Finally, King will now include Microsoft Casual Games in an integration aimed at making more and better games.