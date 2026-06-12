Will Mortal Kombat 3 ever become a reality? It’s difficult to say, especially in light of the disappointing box office returns for the second film. Despite the uncertainty, there is still interest in expanding the cinematic universe and one actor has volunteered to headline a standalone feature.

Joe Taslim, who played Sub-Zero in the 2021 film and returned as Noob Saibot in the 2026 sequel, addressed the possibility of reprising his role in a potential spin-off during a recent interview. While he welcomed the idea, his remarks subtly suggested that the franchise may be facing an uncertain future.

Joe Taslim Addresses Sub-Zero Spin-Off Rumors

Sub-Zero remains one of the most iconic and enduring characters in the Mortal Kombat universe, having appeared in every mainline video game entry, which is why he has played a significant role in the live-action adaptations.

Though the Lin Kuei warrior had a brief appearance in the 1995 film, he served as a primary antagonist in the 2021 cinematic reboot. While that version of the character, Bi-Han, the original Sub-Zero, meets his end in the film, he returns in the sequel as Noob Saibot. Fans of the franchise know that Bi-Han’s younger brother, Kuai Liang, later assumes the Sub-Zero mantle in the games, a storyline future films could explore.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Taslim confirmed that a Sub-Zero spin-off had indeed been discussed. However, he noted that he has heard nothing new beyond those initial conversations. While the Indonesian actor and martial artist remains open to the idea, citing a wealth of source material to adapt, he struck a cautious tone.

“There was a conversation about that. Yeah, but it depends. The franchise needs to survive first, and then I believe, if we can somehow... We haven’t heard anything, but if they want to go to the next one, there’s a chance that we have that story,” he said.

Will Mortal Kombat 3 Be Canceled? What We Know So Far

Taslim’s comment that “the franchise needs to survive first” carries an unmistakable note of concern, suggesting that the future of the film series is far from assured. Box office data helps explain why fans fear a potential cancellation of Mortal Kombat 3.

Originally slated for an October release, the second installment was pushed by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema to early May 2026 in hopes of capitalizing on the summer season. However, the sequel was overshadowed by major releases such as Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Mortal Kombat 2 has grossed approximately $128 million worldwide. While that makes it the highest-grossing film in the franchise’s history, its commercial success is questionable given its $80 million production budget not including marketing costs. By industry standards, the film is widely considered a box office disappointment.

In October 2025, screenwriter Jeremy Slater confirmed that Warner Bros. had hired him to write a third installment. But shortly before the sequel’s 2026 release, Slater revealed that while he was close to completing a first draft, the studio had not yet greenlit the project.

Ultimately, the fate of Mortal Kombat 3 hinges on the financial performance of the second film. Despite its struggles internationally, there remains hope that home video sales and streaming performance on HBO Max could tip the scales in its favor.

For now, it remains unclear whether the franchise starring Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Lewis Tan, and Hiroyuki Sanada has a future on the big screen. Neither director Simon McQuoid nor producer Todd Garner has confirmed that a third film is still moving forward.

What do you think? Do you want to see another Mortal Kombat sequel? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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