WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A new promotion is giving away 10,000 free copies of GTA VI Ultimate Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fans simply need to watch streams on a popular platform to unlock daily chances to win.

The giveaway runs from November 12 through December 7, with game codes rolling out after November 19.

We are officially one week away from the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, easily the most anticipated video game of the last decade. While millions of players worldwide have already locked in their pre-orders, there is still a way to snag Rockstar Games’ upcoming blockbuster without spending a dime.

Capitalizing on the massive hype surrounding GTA VI, a major streaming platform has launched a giveaway that is turning heads across the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S communities. The promotion is giving away 10,000 copies of the game’s Ultimate Edition, which costs $99.99 USD. Here is everything you need to know to enter for a shot at winning a free copy.

How to Win a Free Copy of GTA VI for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S

Scoring a massive AAA release like GTA VI for free might sound too good to be true, but the newly launched promotion makes it easy. Entering takes minimal effort and only a few minutes to set up.

The giveaway is hosted by KICK, the live-streaming platform that has surged in popularity over the past few years. The company announced on social media that it is distributing thousands of copies of the game through its Sunset Reward Case.

Typically, KICK uses these digital loot boxes to reward active viewers with platform-exclusive perks like emotes and badges. For a limited time, however, the company is stocking them with 10,000 copies of GTA VI Ultimate Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Unlocking a Sunset Reward Case requires nothing more than tuning into the platform. Once you create or log into an active account on the KICK website or mobile app, you simply need to watch any live stream for three hours to earn a case. Opening it gives you a random prize, with GTA VI among the top rewards.

Best of all, you can repeat this process once a day throughout the promotional window, giving you multiple shots at winning between now, November 12, and December 7.

The promotion is open internationally, and winning game codes will be distributed starting after November 19.

To participate:

Head to kick.com or open the KICK mobile app.

Watch any live stream for three hours to unlock one Sunset Reward Case per day.

Click or tap the case icon next to your profile avatar to open it and see if you won.

GTAVI les roba a todos, hasta a su propia compañía

Another Way Players Are Getting GTA VI for Free

The KICK giveaway isn’t the only way players are getting GTA VI for free. For months, the gaming community has been utilizing a completely legitimate workaround, though it comes with one major catch: it is exclusive to Xbox Series X|S owners.

Dedicated players have been grinding Microsoft Rewards, a loyalty program that grants points for completing daily searches, quizzes, and gaming quests, to redeem Xbox Store gift cards. By banking points over the past several months, savvy users have built up enough store credit to cover the game entirely.

Currently, a $100 USD card requires 88,090 points, meaning players will need just over 90,000 points to cover the full cost of the Ultimate Edition on Xbox.

For more news on Grand Theft Auto VI, click here.