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Logitech is giving employees the day off on November 19 to play Grand Theft Auto VI or another video game of their choice.

The initiative aims to recognize the value of recreational downtime and its positive effect on workplace performance.

CEO Hanneke Faber emphasized the link between leisure activities and boosted productivity.

Human Resources Director Elaine Laird noted that gaming helps restore focus and energy, allowing staff to tackle complex challenges more effectively.

With Grand Theft Auto VI just days away from launch, anticipation has reached such a fever pitch that businesses worldwide are bracing for a wave of workplace absences. As such, Logitech is celebrating Rockstar’s release alongside its staff.

As a major player in the gaming industry, Logitech is giving its employees the day off to play GTA VI. Company leadership emphasized that making room for play is essential, pushing back against the outdated notion that gaming is a waste of time.

Logitech Grants Time Off to Play GTA VI

The launch of GTA VI is shaping up to be a cultural phenomenon reaching far beyond the gaming community. Despite the release falling on a standard workday, players are counting down the hours.

Rather than fighting an uphill battle against absenteeism, Logitech, best known for its computer accessories and gaming gear, decided to give their employees a day off.

In a recent interview with Fortune, Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber announced that the company will pause regular operations on November 19, granting most employees the day off to play GTA VI or any other game they choose.

“It’s time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time,” she said. “As a company designing products for work and play, we see every day how engagement in one sphere supports performance in the other.”

Meanwhile, Elaine Laird, Logitech’s head of human resources, said:

“Play is not the opposite of work. When people have dedicated time to log off, decompress and immerse themselves in play, they return with clearer focus, renewed energy and fresh approaches to complex challenges,” she said.

Hanneke Faber, directora general de Logitech, dará el día libre a sus empleados para que disfruten GTAVI

Businesses and Governments Brace for Absences Due to Release of GTA VI

Industry observers widely expect workers around the globe to skip work for the GTA VI debut, with many reportedly willing to use vacation days, request personal leave, or even forfeit a day’s pay to be among the first to play.

Even government agencies are taking notice. A few weeks ago, Australian officials acknowledged the cultural weight of the game’s release and issued guidance to help employees avoid workplace disputes.

Australia’s Fair Work Ombudsman reminded workers that emergency and sick leave are strictly reserved for genuine medical or urgent situations, not playing games. However, recognizing the sheer scale of Rockstar’s release, the agency advised employees to communicate openly and negotiate planned time off with their managers in advance so they can play worry-free.

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