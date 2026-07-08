A peculiar incident combining artificial intelligence, anime, and a 15-year-old teenager has caught Japanese authorities off guard. Police in Saitama Prefecture have arrested a student who allegedly used ChatGPT to infiltrate Bandai Channel, a streaming platform operated by Bandai Namco.

According to investigative reports, the youth discovered a vulnerability in the subscription service and decided to exploit it as a way to test his technical abilities, though his experiment ultimately backfired. Authorities moved to arrest him after determining that he had unlawfully canceled more than 45,000 active subscriptions to Bandai Channel.

Teenagers Hacks Anime Platform and Cancels Thousands of Subscriptions

Streaming platforms and subscription-based anime services have become the go-to choice for fans seeking both contemporary hits and beloved classic series. Bandai Channel is among Japan’s many such offerings, but the platform recently found itself in the spotlight for reasons far outside its usual operations.

As reported by Mainichi (via Dexerto), a mere 15-year-old student successfully breached Bandai Namco’s systems and compromised Bandai Channel late last year, with service disruptions persisting for several weeks.

The attacker flooded the platform’s servers with a high volume of falsified data after pinpointing a weak point, which he then leveraged using ChatGPT, the widely known AI model developed by OpenAI. Subsequent investigations revealed that, despite his youth, the student possessed advanced computer skills.

During the breach, the teenager not only gained access to user account information but also escalated his actions significantly. By deploying the AI tool, he triggered the unauthorized cancellation of 46,812 subscriptions, prompting immediate alarm within Bandai Namco’s operations team.

According to official reports, Bandai Channel experienced service irregularities from November 6 through December 2025, leading the company to launch a full-scale internal investigation to trace the source of the disruptions.

Japanese Police Arrest 15-Year-Old

Following a meticulous and prolonged inquiry, Saitama police apprehended the 15-year-old suspect, who has since confessed to orchestrating the Bandai Channel hack. The arrest took place on July 4, after interrogators questioned him about his computing background.

“I started using computers in the fourth grade of elementary school and taught myself everything I know,” the teenager explained during questioning. “I was fortunate to have access to information. I held no grudge against the company.”

The suspect, whose identity has been withheld, was already on authorities’ radar prior to this incident. Since mid-June, investigators had suspected his involvement in the unauthorized server access, and he was initially detained on June 13, though he managed to avoid further consequences at that time.

As of now, no additional details have been released regarding this unusual case. The teenager maintains that his intent was never to harm Bandai Namco, insisting he was merely exploring out of curiosity and testing the limits of his own knowledge. Nevertheless, he is likely to face legal penalties, as his actions resulted in financial losses and constituted a violation of cybersecurity laws.

For more anime-related news, click here.