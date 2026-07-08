As a cornerstone of the gaming industry, PlayStation’s strategic decisions inevitably send ripples across the entire sector. Consequently, its recent announcement of a transition to a fully digital model by 2028 has ignited deep anxiety among hundreds of thousands of players who fear the end of physical media.

Far from remaining passive, the gaming community has mobilized swiftly, launching a concerted initiative aimed at persuading Sony to reverse course and safeguard the future of disc-based games. While the effectiveness of this campaign remains uncertain, 180,000 individuals have lent their names to the cause.

Petition to Save Physical Games Has Over 180,000 Signatures

Sony confirmed that it would cease manufacturing physical game discs by January 2028, relegating players to digital purchases via the PS Store or so-called “physical” releases that contain only a download code.

This policy shift is poised to affect not only first-party Sony titles but also upcoming releases from third-party developers, signaling a potential paradigm shift for the entire industry. A digital-only ecosystem, which offers no true ownership, sets a dangerous precedent.

In response, the petition, titled “Don’t Kill the Disc: Tell Sony to Keep PlayStation Physical Games,” was initiated by PNP Games, a small Canadian retail outlet.

The Change.org petition has experienced a rapid surge in signatures, now exceeding 180,000 and continuing to climb by the hour. The page remains open for public support, with many signatories using the platform to voice their attachment to physical media, reminisce about their earliest gaming experiences, and directly criticize Sony’s decision.

While Change.org petitions rarely produce tangible policy changes, supporters remain hopeful that the sheer volume of negative feedback will compel PlayStation to reconsider.

Sony, for its part, has maintained a noticeably low profile over the past week, reappearing only on July 7 to promote the FlexStrike fighting game stick, a post that drew over 40,000 comments, most of which were dominated by backlash against the physical game phaseout.

The Negative Impact of the End of Physical Media

The potential disappearance of physical formats carries far-reaching consequences that extend well beyond consumer convenience. In the petition, PNP Games’ Jade Pearce articulates the core concerns, emphasizing that physical discs enable lending, trading, reselling, collecting, gifting, and even inheriting games, rights that are entirely absent with single-use download codes.

“With digital games, you are renting access that can be revoked, and people have already had purchased movies deleted from their libraries and games pulled from sale weeks after launch,” he said.

Furthermore, the petition highlights the collateral damage to retail stores, manufacturers, warehouses, and logistics networks, as well as the imminent demise of the second-hand market and collector communities.

“Sign to tell Sony to keep disc-based games alive beyond 2028, so the next generation can own the games they play, not just rent them. If we do not speak up now, the disc disappears, and the choice goes with it,” the petition concludes.

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