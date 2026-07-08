As previously reported by industry insiders, Xbox has officially enacted widespread layoffs as part of Microsoft’s broader strategic overhaul of its gaming division. The restructuring has affected numerous studios under the Xbox umbrella, including Blizzard Entertainment, the legendary developer behind franchises such as Overwatch, Warcraft, and StarCraft.

In the wake of the turmoil, an internal memo from Blizzard’s president has surfaced, acknowledging the gravity of the situation facing the company and its employees.

En 2016, Blizzard escuchó las quejas de los fans, cambió la pose de victoria de Tracer y causó polémica

Blizzard President Addresses Layoffs

In an internal email obtained by Windows Central, Blizzard Entertainment President Johanna Faries addressed the morning’s staff reductions, across the entire Xbox division.

She urged remaining team members to show solidarity with those who lost their positions, writing:

“Asha shared updates regarding a planned reset across XBOX, with many colleagues across the division being impacted. While you can expect to hear more details regarding the day’s events and what they mean for Blizzard in further communications, for now I simply want to acknowledge that today is a difficult day that impacts many people in a range of ways. Please take care of yourself and others in this moment as best as possible. In light of today’s news I want to thank everyone across Blizzard for moving with focus and creativity behind our strategic priorities, supporting our myriad communities and each other throughout. We continue to build upon that very strong foundation. Thank you for your continued collaboration in these highly dynamic times.”

Blizzard Escaped the Worst, But Future Is Uncertain

While Blizzard Entertainment reportedly sustained only minimal layoffs, industry observers are already looking ahead with caution.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft is expected to implement another round of workforce reductions later this year, and analysts suggest that Blizzard could face more significant impacts during that phase.

The company is currently navigating an internal reorganization, which may lead to further adjustments across its workforce, leadership structure, and game development pipelines.

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