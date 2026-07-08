Microsoft’s gaming division is navigating a turbulent period, and Asha Sharma has publicly acknowledged the challenges facing the Xbox brand, which has already prompted layoffs, studio divestitures, and a fundamental restructuring of the company’s financial frameworks.

While the announcement has stirred considerable debate, the company’s ambitions remain undiminished. The statement, while delivering sad news, also described a bold forward-looking pledge that many took with deep skepticism.

According to Sharma, the ultimate objective is to drive Xbox’s daily active user base well beyond that of market-dominating platforms such as ROBLOX and Steam.

Asha Sharma Wants XBOX to Reach 1 Billion Users Per Day

In a social-media post released early this morning, Sharma offered a comprehensive overview of Xbox’s current standing acknowledging a deeply challenging phase for the business, while simultaneously outlining key performance targets tied to the ongoing reorganization and future strategic shifts.

Among those targets, perhaps the most audacious is the ambition to reach 1 billion XBOX daily active users:

“These changes are about a bigger future for XBOX, not a smaller one. The next decade of gaming will be larger, more global, and more creative than anything we’ve seen before. This year, we’ll invest as much in XBOX as we ever have, but we’ll invest with greater focus, greater discipline, and greater clarity, all in service of making XBOX where the world plays and creates.

I want XBOX to be one of the few companies that entertains more than a billion people each day and gives everyone the opportunity to create and connect. I know we can achieve this goal. XBOX has many of the most beloved franchises in entertainment history, talented studios around the world, and we will return to growth in 2027."

An Ambitious Goal. Is It Realistic?

Promises are easy to make, and the prevailing sentiment within the gaming community is that Sharma’s vision is far-fetched. Not necessarily because Xbox lacks potential, but because even the most successful global platforms fall well short of the 1 billion mark.

Consider the numbers: ROBLOX, the world’s leading online gaming and creative hub, registers approximately 150 million daily active users.

Fortnite, one of the most popular games and ecosystems worldwide, has recorded peak daily users of around 3 million.

Steam, the dominant PC distribution platform, boasts roughly 69 million daily users.

It is an ambitious goal but achieving it is very different.

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