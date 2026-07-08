The latest wave of layoffs at Xbox has struck several high-profile studios, including some behind the industry’s most legendary franchises. Among the hardest hit is id Software, the renowned developer behind the DOOM series, which now faces an uncertain future as its fate hangs in the balance.

The cuts have reportedly eliminated half of the studio’s workforce, compromising its upcoming projects.

While each studio affected by the reductions has its own story, id Software’s case has drawn attention due to the highly specialized technical expertise of its team, which clearly did not factor into Microsoft’s decision-making.

¿El DOOM Slayer está en peligro?

Doom’s Studio, id Software, Lost Half of Its Workforce

In addition to developers, the company also dismissed numerous members of the technical staff, many of whom are widely respected for their pioneering work on first-person shooter engines.

The studio’s most recent title, DOOM: The Dark Ages, launched in May 2025, though analysts suggest that its day-one availability on Xbox Game Pass may have cannibalized retail sales, leading to performance that reportedly fell short of internal expectations.

DOOM: The Dark Ages: veredicto final y calificación del juego

id Software Developer Criticizes Microsoft

Amid the growing backlash, Michael Maynard, a longtime id Software programmer who was laid off did not hold back in his criticism of Microsoft.

He underscored the technical achievements of the id Tech engine team, but lamented that such accomplishments appear to carry little weight with corporate leadership.

“We produced arguably THE BEST first person action games in the entire industry. (…) Yet today, Microsoft/XBOX decided half the team was no longer needed and should be let go; despite all the amazing work and effort from every designer, programmer, artist, audio specialist, level designer, fx, tech design, and on and on and on.

Yes, I was part of the team (roughly 50% of the company) that was let go today. (I was there for OVER 20 years! RAGE through DOOM: Dark Ages) Sad but, I’ve been doing this (video games) for over 40 years so, not a huge surprise to me. Just really sad that this is how Id Software, the PIONEER/INNOVATOR of FPS action games is relegated to just another “reorganization” of assets,” he wrote.

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