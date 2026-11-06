PlayStation Plus has evolved into a worthy rival to other popular subscription services. Sony believes there is still room to improve the experience for its players, so it has announced a new perk for PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) subscribers.

Starting this week, members will have access to a new perks system, similar to the one Xbox Game Pass offers its users. It includes free rewards that aren’t necessarily related to video games, such as complimentary access to entertainment services, special discounts, and much more.

The new PlayStation Plus benefits are quite appealing, offering freebies such as several months of YouTube Premium. Unfortunately, there’s one catch: they aren’t available in every region yet.

Competition between subscription services has gradually pushed Sony to improve PlayStation Plus. The new rewards system is something many fans of the brand have been waiting for, as subscribers will now receive more content and value for their money. Best of all, the company won’t remove any existing benefits or increase the service’s prices.

As mentioned above, the new perks system is available to all Essential, Extra, and Premium (Deluxe) subscribers. This means that players will receive these attractive benefits regardless of which subscription tier they can afford. PlayStation confirmed the arrival of this new feature through its social media accounts.

“We’re introducing new perks for PlayStation Plus members. Enjoy a variety of special offers, free trials, and discounts from PlayStation, Sony, and selected partners. All included with your PlayStation Plus membership,” the company announced.

So, what new benefits have been added to PlayStation Plus? Active subscribers and anyone who joins the service will have access to rewards such as 3 months of YouTube Premium, discounts on PlayStation and Sony games and accessories, as well as free trials for other subscription-based services, including DAZN and Calm Premium.

Even players who access PlayStation Plus through a free trial will be able to claim all the available rewards. Here’s the complete list of perks:

3 months of YouTube Premium for free.

2 months of Calm Premium for free.

Credits for Sony Pictures Core.

A discount on an Audible subscription.

Up to 20% off a DAZN subscription.

Up to 5% off purchases at the PlayStation Store, along with offers on DualSense controllers.

10% off audio products and video games through Sony Electronics.

PS Plus Has Improved, but Its New Benefits Aren’t Available in Every Region

Now for the bad news: the new rewards system isn’t available worldwide just yet. The attractive offer has only launched in select regions, and it’s currently unclear whether Sony plans to bring it to more countries in the future.

For now, only PlayStation Plus subscribers in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany can access Sony’s freebies. Unfortunately, no other regions are included in the rollout, which means the offer isn’t available anywhere in the Americas.

Hopefully, the launch in Europe will be well received and encourage Sony to expand the program to more territories. We’ll have to wait for the company to share details about its plans to reward PlayStation Plus subscribers in the rest of the world.