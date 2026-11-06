The soccer world was plunged into mourning this week following the tragic death of CD Tenerife player Jesús de Miguel. The footballer suffered a heavy collision during a match against FC Andorra and later passed away at a hospital.

In response, EA Sports FC 27, the soccer game that holds the rights to both divisions of the Spanish league, will take action to honor the memory of the deceased player.

EA Sports FC 27 Bids Farewell to Jesús de Miguel. What Will Happen to His Player and Card?

Through a notification on the EA Sports FC 27 home screen, the game’s developers expressed their condolences following the death of CD Tenerife footballer Jesús de Miguel.

According to the announcement, the player’s character will be removed from his team in the next update as a tribute to his memory. His card and content from the game’s online modes will also be removed from all packs.

However, the value of individual items already available will remain unchanged and will not fluctuate on the Ultimate Team transfer market.

On November 2, during a match between CD Tenerife and FC Andorra, striker Jesús de Miguel suffered a collision near the halfway line.

The incident occurred when opposing goalkeeper Jesús Owono rushed out toward midfield to prevent a counterattack. However, the speed and force of his movement resulted in a collision with the Tenerife player’s chest. De Miguel immediately collapsed, suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, was resuscitated, and was subsequently taken to the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria.

Despite efforts to save his life, the footballer never regained consciousness. The club later reported that his neurological and cardiac condition had deteriorated. He passed away on November 3.

“Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely...”