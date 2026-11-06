For the Xbox ecosystem to succeed beyond consoles and PCs, it is essential to offer a fast and simple experience on platforms such as cloud gaming and the web. Microsoft remains committed to this strategy and knows that these access points could play an important role in the future.

That’s why the company has been working to improve its gaming app for computers, as well as its cloud gaming service and its relatively new option for playing directly through a web browser.

Today, Microsoft revealed the changes and improvements currently in development, some of which are already available to certain players.

The Xbox Experience on PC, Cloud, and the Web Will See Major Improvements

Through a post on its official website, Microsoft announced a series of adjustments and improvements to its gaming experience on PC, in the cloud, and through the web.

The Xbox ecosystem goes beyond consoles, and one of Asha Sharma’s goals is to reach hundreds of millions, or even billions, of players through these services and platforms, allowing users to enjoy games without having to spend money on a console or a gaming PC.

According to the announcement, these improvements are already available to members of the Insider program and will roll out to all users at a later date.

A faster, simpler XBOX experience is rolling out.



Get the latest on what's new across the XBOX PC app, web, and cloud gaming: https://t.co/lb6VlXQcPm — XBOX (@XBOX) November 5, 2026

What Improvements Are Coming to the Xbox App?

The Xbox PC app has received an update focused on improving performance and making navigation easier. According to Microsoft, the application can now launch up to 60% faster, while sections such as Home, Store, and Game Pass load up to 50% faster.

Additionally, internal windows now open up to 65% faster, providing a smoother experience and reducing waiting times when using the app’s different features.

The update also includes changes to library organization, with new filters and options to help users find games more easily. Social features now have a more prominent place in the main menu, making it easier to find friends, check what they’re playing, start conversations, and join parties.

These improvements are accompanied by a unified search system that displays results for installed games, add-ons, and people. Microsoft has also redesigned game cards, the Home screen, Settings, and animations to create a cleaner and easier-to-use interface.

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