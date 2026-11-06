Remakes are here to stay and have become one of the industry’s most popular trends. Nintendo has always embraced re-releases, but recent launches such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Star Fox reaffirm the company’s interest in revisiting some of the gems from its past.

Thanks to the company’s latest financial report, we know that the Star Fox remake has already sold more than 1 million copies, while the new version of Ocarina of Time is expected to become one of the most popular titles on Switch 2. Nintendo has therefore enjoyed excellent results with its recent remakes.

This raises an inevitable question: Is Nintendo planning to make more remakes in the future? Nate Bihldorff, the company’s senior vice president of product development and publishing, offered some clues during an interview.

Nintendo Discusses the Importance of Re-Releases and Hints at More Remakes

Companies such as Capcom and Nintendo have demonstrated that it is possible to successfully revive older games and turn them into commercial hits today. The latest example is the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which faced the difficult challenge of rebuilding one of the most beloved games in history.

During a conversation with Polygon, Bihldorff said the company’s re-releases have been successful because Nintendo always trusts its developers to make “great games.” The company constantly strives to maintain a calendar filled with appealing releases, and remakes have become one way to offer players quality experiences.

The executive highlighted that the new version of Ocarina of Time was made possible by the capabilities of Switch 2, which allow developers to reimagine N64-era classics in much more ambitious ways. From his perspective, re-releases are just as important as new games, suggesting that Nintendo will continue to surprise us with more remakes in the future.

“I think both new games and remakes have a place in Nintendo’s lineup, with equal importance, to be honest. There are fans of each of our franchises. Of course, having new games in those series is wonderful, and I’m looking forward to them as much as anyone else, but there’s also great satisfaction in playing very special titles again, like Ocarina of Time,” Bihldorff said.

Although he did not confirm that any new remakes are on the horizon, the executive stressed that re-releases are an important part of Nintendo’s strategy. The company also considers all the people who never had the chance to experience its classics when they originally launched.

“It’s important to think about how many people never played the original, and for them, the Ocarina of Time remake will be a completely new experience from 2026, and I’m looking forward to them enjoying it,” the creative concluded.

What Remakes Could Nintendo Make After Ocarina of Time?

Nintendo has one of the largest and most appealing catalogs of franchises in the industry, so the possibilities are endless. With the current trend of revamping N64 games, many believe Super Mario 64 would be an obvious choice, especially since a new 3D Mario game for Switch 2 has yet to be announced.

Following the arrival of Ocarina of Time, some fans of the series believe a new version of Majora’s Mask is also necessary. It’s another franchise classic with millions of fans. As we mentioned, there are plenty of options, but some rumors point to remakes of even older titles.

For months, reports have circulated about a supposed remake of Super Metroid, a beloved SNES game. However, Nintendo has not confirmed the project, and for now, it remains nothing more than speculation.