Artificial intelligence is rapidly asserting its presence in game development. As major studios increasingly give in to the promise of AI-driven efficiency, the industry stands on the precipice of a major paradigm shift.

Epic Games recently found itself at the center of controversy following reports that it fundamentally restructured the creative pipeline of a flagship project, shifting the vast majority of development from human creators to automated AI tools.

Despite the pushback, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has claimed that AI integration will usher in a new era for gaming.

Tim Sweeney Defends AI Use on Video Game Development Claiming It Will Usher a New Golden Age of Gaming

Addressing the controversy on X, Tim Sweeney argued that AI use will allow studios to deliver the games players have wished for with fewer resource investments.

“The games we’ve long wanted, which didn’t exist because they’d cost several times more to make than they’d earn back, will soon become possible. As will the games developers wanted to build, but couldn’t with the resources available. It’ll be a new golden age of gaming,” he wrote.

The games we've long wanted, which didn't exist because they'd cost several times more to make than they'd earn back, will soon become possible. As will the games developers wanted to build, but couldn't with the resources available. It'll be a new golden age of gaming. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) October 17, 2026

When critics raised doubts about AI’s current limitations in reading and structuring codes, Sweeney revealed that Epic Games has been actively experimenting with these tools since January, noting stability has improved dramatically over a short period:

“That’s what we found with code experiments back in January, but now it’s WAY better, and we’re learning to organize code, documentation, and .md file architecture descriptions to provide way more context and architectural stability,” he said.

That's what we found with code experiments back in January, but now it's WAY better, and we're learning to organize code, documentation, and .md file architecture descriptions to provide way more context and architectural stability. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) October 17, 2026

Company Behind Fortnite Bets It All on AI to Create Video Games

The debate escalated following a report by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, which revealed that Epic Games quietly delayed an ambitious upcoming shooter inspired by Disney properties, including Marvel and Star Wars.

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the delay was ordered to overhaul the game’s pipeline around AI tools. Internal sources claimed Epic’s ultimate goal is to transition away from human-written code entirely.

Epic Games Director of Communications, Jake Jones, pushed back against allegations that human talent is being sidelined, offering an official statement:

“We’re embracing AI-accelerated development, led by Epic developers who are the visionaries and creative drivers for everything we do,” he said.

However, the report suggests Epic is preparing to take an even more controversial approach by making sure the artistic side of this and future projects are generated exclusively using artificial intelligence.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.