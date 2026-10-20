Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious titles in gaming history, promising unprecedented interaction with its open world and inhabitants. At the heart of this sprawling criminal saga is the relationship between protagonists Jason and Lucía. But does strengthening their romantic bond mean you’re cheating?

While the premise sounds absurd, it recently ignited widespread online discussion following an investigative report by a major news network. Although the overwhelming majority of men and women agree that playing GTA VI is worlds away from actual infidelity, a notable minority begs to differ.

Can You Cheat on Your Partner with a Video Game? GTA VI Revives the Debate

Rockstar Games’ upcoming blockbuster introduces a Bonnie and Clyde dynamic to the franchise, placing a romantic couple at the center of the narrative for the first time. While both characters play active roles in missions and open-world activities outside the main campaign, their romance remains strictly optional.

Developers have emphasized that players will not be forced to cultivate Jason and Lucía’s relationship. Instead, romantic progression is entirely voluntary, allowing fans to deepen the bond through shared activities like holding hands, text messaging, and exploring the city together.

While role-playing games have long allowed players to romance various non-player characters (NPCs), GTA VI represents one of the first major AAA releases to bring these mechanics to a massive mainstream audience.

This shift prompted BBC News to pose an interesting question: “Can you cheat on someone with a video game?” The outlet placed GTA VI at the center of the conversation, highlighting how sandbox mechanics such as shopping, working out, flirting, and holding hands allow players to actively foster a romance.

The article suggested that because this relationship is optional, choosing to develop it could be viewed by some as a form of infidelity.

Playing GTA VI Is Like Cheating on Your Partner? Gamers Disagree

To gauge public perception, the outlet highlighted YouGov survey data gathered from over 4,000 British adults. The findings overwhelmingly debunk the idea that video gaming constitutes cheating.

According to the data, only 4% of men and 7% of women believe that developing Jason and Lucía’s relationship equates to infidelity. By contrast, 75% of men and 70% of women reject the comparison entirely.

However, the survey also uncovered an interesting detail: 13% of men find the protagonists’ romantic interactions somewhat awkward, and overall, women expressed a higher degree of skepticism regarding in-game romance.

Despite these figures, most respondents view the debate as a non-issue. Alli Franco, a content creator with over one million followers on TikTok, told BBC News she was dismayed to see the topic generate controversy.

“If your partner feels insecure about a fictional character, you need to seriously reflect on that,” Franco said. “It’s similar to having a celebrity crush, but even further removed from infidelity because there is no other human being involved.”

Even so, a small fraction of players argue that context matters. “To be honest, it depends,” noted one commenter on Franco’s video. “If you’re canceling real-life plans with your partner or redirecting genuine emotional attachment toward a fictional character, that crosses into weird territory.”

Do you think playing GTA VI is the same as cheating? Share your thoughts in the comments below.