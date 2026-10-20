Being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber means keeping a constant eye out for fresh additions, but it also comes with games being removed. Unfortunately, 8 compelling titles will be departing the platform very soon.

Microsoft confirmed this morning that several acclaimed games including beloved entries from Star Wars, Tomb Raider, and other franchises will shortly be leaving Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

8 Games Departing Xbox Game Pass at the End of October

Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best values in gaming, but its rotating catalog means subscribers periodically have to get used to games being removed. This month is no exception, as eight titles are scheduled to leave the service at the end of October.

Following recent organizational shifts and studio adjustments within Xbox, two fan-favorite graphic adventure remasters from Double Fine (Day of the Tentacle Remastered and Full Throttle Remastered) are scheduled to leave the XBOX Game Pass and PC Game Pass catalog.

It is also a tough update for Star Wars and LEGO enthusiasts as TT Games’ LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which retells the iconic saga with the franchise’s signature humor, will also be exiting the platform.

Meanwhile, Tomb Raider fans should prioritize playing Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris. Developed by Crystal Dynamics, this isometric spin-off delivers classic action-adventure puzzle-solving from a distinct perspective.

Finally, subscribers interested in horror, co-op action, or tactical RPGs have just a few days left to play Dead Static Drive, Deep Rock Galactic, and Wartales.

The games leaving Xbox Game Pass by the end of October:

Dead Static Drive

Wildgate

Deep Rock Galactic

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Wartales

Full Throttle Remastered

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Major Changes Could Be Heading to Xbox Game Pass in 2027

Under the leadership of Asha Sharma, XBOX has been making strategic adjustments to keep the subscription model financially sustainable while retaining its core appeal. According to industry reports, further changes may be on the horizon for early 2027.

These reports have sparked discussion among console and PC players alike, with speculation surrounding the future of Day 1 game releases, considered one of Game Pass’s standout features. Journalists Alexander Cope and Jez Corden of Windows Central report that significant platform changes are likely, though exact plans regarding Day 1 availability remain unconfirmed.

While Microsoft has acknowledged that it is actively exploring new directions for the service, specific details remain undisclosed. Consequently, industry insiders suggest that major franchises could shift away from launching directly into the service on day one as it happened with Call of Duty.

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