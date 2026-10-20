Vince Zampella, co-creator of Call of Duty and co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, passed away in a tragic car accident in December 2025 at the age of 55. Nearly a year later, his legacy remains stronger than ever, continuing to shape Activision’s flagship franchise and all modern first-person shooters.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 currently in early access, Infinity Ward, the studio Zampella helped found, took the opportunity to honor its late co-founder with a heartfelt memorial.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Pays Tribute to Vince Zampella

Following early access availability on October 16, players diving into the campaign have praised Modern Warfare 4 as a return to form for the franchise, with many calling it one of the series’ best entries in recent years.

Beyond its critical acclaim, the game has deeply moved players with a special post-credits tribute. As the final mission concludes, a dedicated memorial screen honors Zampella, celebrating a vision that helped launch Call of Duty and redefine modern shooters for over two decades.

The tribute also recognizes other former franchise contributors who recently passed away, including Rainer Yang, Matt Canale, and Preetam Raj Bordolo. The gesture has resonated strongly with longtime fans who grew up playing the iconic titles Zampella helped bring to life.

Accompanied by the message “IN MEMORIAM: Vince Zampella,” the tribute serves as a poignant reminder of his enduring impact on gaming. Zampella tragically died on December 21, 2025, in a vehicle collision along California’s Angeles Crest Highway.

Vince Zampella’s Legacy in Video Games

Zampella’s influence on video games is difficult to overstate. His work in the early 2000s pushed the first-person shooter genre into new territory, ultimately driving Call of Duty to the summit of the gaming industry.

His breakout success came with 2002’s Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, which led Zampella, Jason West, and Grant Collier to establish Infinity Ward later that year. The studio’s immense potential quickly caught the attention of Activision, which acquired the developer shortly thereafter.

Driven by a desire to craft the ultimate World War II gaming experience, Zampella spearheaded the creation of the original Call of Duty and went on to lead development Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

After parting ways with Activision, Zampella and West co-founded Respawn Entertainment. Later acquired by Electronic Arts, Respawn would go on to create defining modern franchises such as Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi.

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