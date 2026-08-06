Though we are only in the early days of August, with months still to go before the year’s end, a handful of titles have already solidified their status as frontrunners for the Game of the Year crown at The Game Awards 2026 and other major ceremonies. Yet, as always, there is always an unexpected twist.

In a turn that caught nearly everyone off guard, a charming multiplayer experience has surged into the spotlight as a formidable GOTY hopeful, following an impressive debut with near-universal critical acclaim earlier this week. Even better, PlayStation 5 owners can already claim and download it at no additional charge through their PS Plus subscription.

Big Walk Stands Among the Year’s Most Celebrated Releases, Outperforming Even Resident Evil Requiem

Few would have predicted this particular title as a serious awards contender, as it strays away from what you would expect from a GOTY. But for those paying close attention, the clues point unmistakably to Big Walk, the latest project from House House, the studio behind the beloved Untitled Goose Game.

Developed by House House and published by Panic, this cooperative multiplayer adventure drops players into a sprawling open world where constant communication is key to overcoming environmental puzzles and obstacles. Like many games in the genre, it employs a proximity-based voice chat system that encourages spontaneous, organic teamwork.

Big Walk presents a deceptively simple premise, yet it reveals surprising depth and charm that make it especially enjoyable in a group setting. Critics have embraced its charming and simple appeal, and it has quickly become one of the highest-rated releases of 2026.

Currently, the game holds a Metacritic average of 93, the second-highest score of the year so far, trailing only the Nintendo Switch 2 port of Sektori, a retro-inspired action title originally launched in late 2025.

It is worth noting, however, that Big Walk has accumulated only 13 reviews at the time of writing, meaning its aggregate score could fluctuate as additional outlets and content creators weigh in. Nevertheless, it has already earned Metacritic’s coveted “Must-Play” badge.

Perhaps most striking is that House House’s latest outing currently boasts a higher score than several major releases, including Forza Horizon 6, DOOM: The Dark Ages – Revelations, Mina the Hollower, Pokémon Pokopia, Resident Evil Requiem, and Pragmata. With that kind of critical momentum, it could mount a serious GOTY campaign by year’s end.

Big Walk Is Available for Free on PlayStation Plus

Big Walk is now available on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC. Whether its stellar reviews will translate into commercial success remains to be seen, but the early signs are promising.

On Steam, the game launched with over 10,580 concurrent players, a figure that is expected to grow as word-of-mouth spreads. Console performance is less certain for now, but Sony players have an added incentive: the game is included in this month’s PS Plus Essential lineup, alongside Dying Light 2 and Signalis, making it completely free for subscribers.

At present, there is no confirmed free-to-play option for Nintendo Switch 2 or PC users, but the game remains highly accessible thanks to its modest $19.99 USD price tag across all platforms.

Beyond Big Walk, PS Plus members can also take advantage of additional perks this month, including an exclusive cosmetic pack for Call of Duty: Warzone and a playable demo of one of 2026’s most acclaimed games.

Do you think Big Walk could win GOTY? Will you be gathering your friends for a session? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more info on free PlayStation Plus offerings, click here.