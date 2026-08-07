What is the best console to play Grand Theft Auto VI? As millions of players eagerly await technical specifications for GTA VI, details Rockstar has yet to disclose, Sony is moving decisively to ensure its flagship hardware becomes the platform of choice for the adventures of Lucia and Jason. To that end, the company is rolling out a substantial update for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Owners of the PS5 Pro already benefit from exclusive features enabled by the console’s enhanced processing power, most notably the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling technology, which sharpens image quality and boosts performance while maintaining stable frame rates.

Since the console’s debut in late 2024, Sony has steadily refined PSSR through incremental patches and more compatible games. Now, the company is testing a new wave of enhancements that, by the end of this year, promise to make GTA VI and other titles look and perform better than ever before.

Sony Overhauls PS5 Pro Upscaling: What We Know About PSSR 2.0

AMD and Sony have worked to improve PSSR to deliver consistently superior results. A March update brought marked improvements in image stability, finer environmental and character detail, and smoother overall performance across supported games.

The two companies are now developing PSSR 2.0, which represents the next generation of AI-assisted upscaling for the PS5 Pro.

Currently accessible only to participants in Sony’s Beta program, the update has no confirmed public release date, though a rollout in the coming months, well ahead of GTA VI’s launch, is expected.

The forthcoming update enables PSSR 2.0 as the default upscaling mode, automatically enhancing all titles that were compatible with the original version. This shift addresses earlier criticism of PSSR, which had drawn scrutiny for inconsistent results in high-profile AAA games. Some comparative videos even suggested the technology occasionally degraded visual quality under certain conditions.

Sony previously introduced adjustments alongside the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, but recognized that many users were not fully enjoying those enhancements. The new beta update resolves this by activating improvements by default, ensuring seamless application to all compatible software.

Will PS5 Pro Truly Be the Best Platform for GTA VI?

With Rockstar still withholding official technical data, any assessment of GTA VI’s performance across PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S remains speculative. The consensus is that PSSR will serve as the primary differentiator for Sony’s premium console, though the actual impact on Rockstar’s engine cannot yet be measured.

Many speculate that GTA VI will feature several settings, with one potentially allowing the PS5 Pro to achieve a 60-frames-per-second target. PSSR could further optimize overall presentation, balancing visual richness and responsiveness without compromising frame rates.

Sony’s marketing already touts that “Grand Theft Auto VI plays best on PS5,” citing the DualSense, Tempest 3D AudioTech, and near-instantaneous load times. Nevertheless, definitive conclusions will have to wait until official technical disclosures and side-by-side comparisons across platforms are available.

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