When a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the city of Kumamoto, Japan, on July 28, it left widespread destruction in its wake. The disaster toppled hundreds of buildings, claimed at least 38 lives, and plunged the region into a difficult recovery process that continues to this day.

In response, a number of Japanese corporations have stepped forward to support the afflicted communities, and Nintendo is among the most recent to join the cause. The iconic developer of Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, and countless other beloved franchises has announced a substantial financial contribution aimed at accelerating relief and reconstruction efforts. In addition, the company has pledged to repair any of its products damaged in the quake, completely free of charge.

Nintendo Joins Campaign to Help People Affected by Kumamoto Earthquake

The earthquake inflicted severe damage across Kumamoto and adjacent areas, with nearly 8,000 homes now reported as affected and more than 6,000 residents forced to take shelter in temporary evacuation centers. Commercial operations have also been severely disrupted, as numerous buildings sustained critical structural damage. Although local authorities are working tirelessly to restore public services, there is still much to be done.

Amid this ongoing hardship, both technology firms and companies from other industries have united to expedite the region’s revival. Earlier this week, The Pokémon Company contributed ¥150 million yen (over $900,000 USD), and several other enterprises have made similar commitments.

Now, Nintendo has formally joined that wave of support. Through an official statement, they announced a donation of ¥50 million yen (approximately $316,745 USD) to the Japanese Red Cross, which has been actively engaged in rescue operations and broad-based humanitarian assistance.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by the 2026 Kumamoto Earthquake,” the company said.

This is not Nintendo’s first such gesture. In 2024, the company made an identical ¥50 million yen donation to aid victims of a major earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula, also in Japan.

Nintendo Will Repair All Consoles and Products Damaged by Earthquake

In addition, Nintendo has launched a complementary initiative focused on direct relief for its customers: free repairs for all consoles and peripherals damaged during the Kumamoto disaster.

The program is available to residents of areas covered by the Disaster Relief Act and will run from July 28 through February 1, 2027.

Nintendo has confirmed that repairs will be carried out regardless of warranty status. Affected customers need only complete a short application form and indicate that their claim is related to the Kumamoto earthquake.

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