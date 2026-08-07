Xbox has been reinventing itself as it tries to navigate through ongoing financial turbulence. Over recent months, the company has restructured its operations, enacted widespread layoffs, and parted ways with several studios as part of a broader reset initiative. At the same time, it continues to roll out improvements and fresh updates for its consoles.

Asha Sharma, Microsoft’s recently appointed head of the gaming division, recently took to social media to hint at an eagerly awaited feature currently in development. While she stopped short of offering specifics, players will probably be excited to fully complete all the challenges of their favorite games.

Xbox May Finally Introduce a Trophy Equivalent to PlayStation’s Platinum Award

Microsoft originally revolutionized the console landscape during the Xbox 360 era with the introduction of the Achievements system, a framework that rewarded players with points for completing various in-game milestones. The concept proved so compelling that Sony later adopted and adapted it for its own platforms.

However, PlayStation distinguished itself by adding the Platinum trophy, a pinnacle reward unlocked exclusively upon finishing every challenge a game has to offer. Though purely symbolic, this feature quickly became a cornerstone of the social gaming experience on PS3, PS4, and now PS5.

Despite having pioneered the achievement model, Xbox currently lacks a comparable unified accolade for 100% game completion. While players can showcase their cumulative Gamerscore as a testament to their dedication, many have expressed disappointment over the absence of a crowning achievement similar to Sony’s Platinum.

It appears that Microsoft has finally heeded those calls. On Wednesday, August 5, the company outlined a suite of new features arriving in the latest Xbox Insider update.

Sharma shared the announcement across her social media channels, where a fan directly inquired about the possibility of a Platinum-style achievement. In a surprising turn, she responded by confirming that the team is " working on something for later this year!."

Sharma did not say more, leaving many details like the exact launch timing and implementation across Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S still under wraps.

Nevertheless, it is expected that this feature will introduce a definitive “ultimate achievement” for completing all in-game objectives, mirroring the prestige of PlayStation’s Platinum. Such a system could serve as a powerful motivator for players striving toward 100% completion in their favorite titles.

It is a logical move for Microsoft to enhance its Achievements framework, as it serves as a compelling incentive for players to purchase third-party titles within the Xbox ecosystem. Notably, the Achievements feature already received a significant overhaul earlier this year, shortly after Sharma assumed leadership.

In April, the company introduced refreshed icons and additional animations designed to make unlocking achievements feel more rewarding. Players also gained the ability to customize notification colors to match their profile preferences.

Perhaps the most notable upgrade thus far is the option to hide achievement history, alongside a more streamlined method for showcasing games that have been completed to 100%.

While the full scope of Microsoft’s year-end plans remains uncertain, the latest system update has already delivered enhancements. According to the official release notes, Insider members now benefit from improved cloud save management.

Furthermore, the digital store now supports wishlists of up to 1,000 titles, and video captures can now include in-game audio chat. That means that players can decide whether their friends’ voices are recorded during clips.

These incremental improvements are expected to contribute positively to Xbox Series X|S sales and bolster the division’s overall revenue stream. In its most recent financial report, Microsoft acknowledged a drop in gaming earnings.

How do you think Xbox’s “Platinum” feature will work? Do you think it’s a good idea? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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